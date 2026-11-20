A family member broke the silence over the September 30, 2026, crash that killed Chivayo, his wife and three others

Zimbabwe's Air Accidents Investigation Department released a 14-page preliminary report on November 16, 2026

A major discrepancy over the cockpit voice recorder emerged between earlier announcements and the official report

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The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has spoken out following the release of an official preliminary report into the helicopter crash that killed him alongside his wife and three other people on September 30, 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo's family speaks after preliminary helicopter crash report released. Image credit: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Tuko, a family member, speaking in Shona in a video that has been widely shared online, said the family remained confused about the events surrounding the crash.

The relative noted that the pilot had all his aviation documentation in order and stressed that the family's quest for clarity was far from over.

The family member also confirmed that an identification document belonging to Wicknell Chivayo's wife had been retrieved from the wreckage.

What the investigators found

Zimbabwe's Air Accidents and Incidents Investigation Department published its 14-page preliminary report on November 16, 2026.

According to the document, Chivayo's Bell 430 helicopter, registered as Z-PED, took off from Gandami Village in Chikomba District at 4:20 p.m., bound for Marondera.

The aircraft was travelling in formation with a second helicopter when weather conditions worsened roughly ten minutes into the flight.

A low cloud layer advancing from the east prompted the second helicopter to divert westward. Chivayo's helicopter, however, pressed on in a north-easterly direction until its final radio transmission, in which the crew reported entering a cloud layer.

Witnesses on the ground described hearing the aircraft overhead through drizzle and thick fog before a loud impact shook the area.

Investigators concluded the incident was a case of controlled flight into terrain following an unintended entry into instrument meteorological conditions, ruling out any mid-air break-up or explosion prior to impact.

Black Box discrepancy raises questions

A detail in the report has drawn particular attention. On October 1, both the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and a family spokesperson announced that an intact black box had been recovered from the scene.

However, the preliminary report states that the cockpit voice recorder was not found and is presumed destroyed.

The document offered no explanation for the conflicting accounts.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy 'Lulu' Muteke-Chivayo, security officer Senelisiwe Magagula, pilot Captain Calvin Soda, and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavira all perished in the crash.

Chivayo and his wife were laid to rest side by side on October 8 at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

Investigators indicated that further analysis was still needed before a probable cause could be formally established.

Wichnell Chivayo's estate registered with the court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the steps Wicknell Chivayo’s family has taken to register his estate after his death in a helicopter crash.

A US$25 million claim by his former wife could complicate the distribution of his assets, while no executor has yet been appointed to oversee the estate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh