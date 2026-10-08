Ghana Meteorological Agency released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2026

Mist, fog, and light showers are expected across parts of Ghana during the morning hours

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to develop over the middle, transition, and northern sectors by afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, 8 October 2026, warning of overcast skies and possible thunderstorms developing across several parts of the country later in the day.

Ghana will wake up to largely cloudy skies this morning, with mist or fog anticipated over certain areas.

GMet releases list of areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, October 8, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some locations may also experience slight rainfall or scattered showers during the early hours.

Residents in affected zones are advised to exercise caution, particularly those travelling in low-visibility conditions caused by the fog.

Afternoon sunshine gives way to thunderstorms

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected to break through the clouds across many parts of the country, offering some relief from the overcast morning.

However, this brightness will be short-lived in several regions.

From the afternoon into the evening, GMet warns that thunderstorms accompanied by rain will move through parts of the middle belt, the transition zone, and the northern sectors of Ghana.

Communities in these areas should prepare for potentially heavy downpours during the later hours of the day.

Residents in the northern and middle sectors are encouraged to secure their properties ahead of the expected storms and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Those in southern parts of the country can expect mostly cloudy conditions to persist through much of the day, with sunshine appearing intermittently.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG's dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country during the week starting October 5.

The power distributor had issued a notice over the weekend confirming that the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

ECG had also acknowledged the disruption the outages might cause and expressed regret over any inconvenience to customers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh