The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association announced plans to establish a US $ 10 million endowment fund

MOBA's fifth Ebusuapanyin made the announcement during the school's 150th anniversary celebrations

The association also disclosed that contributions from alumni, government and other partners had already reached approximately GH¢150 million

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has announced plans to establish a US$10 million endowment fund aimed at securing the school's long-term financial sustainability and educational development.

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association announced plans to establish a US$10 million endowment fund. Credit: MOBA '07

Source: Facebook

The fifth Ebusuapanyin of MOBA, Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr, unveiled the initiative on November 14, 2026, during the school's 150th anniversary celebrations held at Kwabotwe Hill in Cape Coast.

Citi News reported that he said work on building the fund would commence immediately after the anniversary period, noting that MOBA USA's endowment drive had already accumulated close to US$300,000. The MOBA Foundation UK had separately raised funds directed at strengthening science education at the school.

Ebusuapanyin Baiden revealed that combined contributions from MOBA and other non-governmental partners had reached approximately GH¢150 million, covering infrastructure work and activities linked to the anniversary. He clarified that the figure reflected investments already made and projects under way, not future pledges.

"Our infrastructure investment commitments to Mfantsipim and this anniversary celebration this year alone are approximately GH¢150 million, reflecting the scale of our determination to provide the facilities that a school of Mfantsipim's standing deserves," he said.

The investments span classrooms, laboratories, sports facilities and boarding infrastructure, targeting improvements to both the physical environment and the broader conditions in which students live and study.

Government support for the school in 2026 was put at approximately GH¢4 million, with Baiden describing the combined contributions from the Methodist Church, the government, MOBA, parents and other organisations as evidence of what institutional partnerships can achieve.

Call for a New Governance Framework

Beyond funding, the MOBA Ebusuapanyin argued that financial investment on its own could not secure the school's future unless paired with structural reform.

"If we continue to raise funds without examining the arrangements through which the school is governed, financed and held accountable, we risk repairing the same problems again and again," he said.

He proposed that the Government of Ghana, the Methodist Church, MOBA and other key stakeholders jointly commission a feasibility study into a new institutional model for Mfantsipim. The envisioned arrangement would take the form of a not-for-profit partnership, with defined responsibilities for each party, transparent financial management, independent oversight and clear targets for educational outcomes.

Baiden said such a framework should preserve the school's public character and accessibility while providing greater operational flexibility and resources for teaching, digital infrastructure, teacher development and scholarships. He was careful to distance the proposal from any suggestion that quality education at Mfantsipim should become the preserve of wealthy families.

"Admission must remain grounded in merit, and genuine ability must not be defeated by poverty. Those with means should help make possible the education of those without," he said.

Mfantsipim school gets new infirmary complex

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mfantsipim School’s new infirmary complex, donated by Ghana Gas Company and several alumni classes during the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The facility is designed to serve about 4,000 students and address the need for a properly equipped on-campus medical centre. The handover ceremony also included a dedication prayer and ribbon-cutting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh