Australia launched a formal aged care industry labour agreement in May 2023, opening a direct recruitment pathway for foreign workers

The agreement covers three specific roles and grants migrants access to both temporary and permanent visa options with priority processing

Foreign workers in the aged care sector can qualify for permanent residency after completing two years of work in Australia

Australia has introduced a formal aged care industry labour agreement that allows foreign nationals to work in the country under specific visa arrangements, with a pathway to permanent residency included for eligible workers.

The agreement, launched in May 2023 by the Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs, opens direct recruitment channels for migrants seeking employment in three designated roles: aged or disabled carer, nursing support worker, and personal care assistant.

Australia’s aged care labour agreement offers foreign workers priority visa processing and permanent residency after two years in eligible roles. Image credit: Jelonek/Getty Images

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Visa options under the agreement

Workers recruited through the scheme can apply under two visa categories. The Skills in Demand visa, known as subclass 482, provides a temporary stay, while the Employer Nomination Scheme visa, subclass 186, offers a permanent residency pathway. Priority processing of applications is among the concessions extended to workers under this arrangement.

For migrants who secure employment through the agreement, permanent residency becomes an option after completing two years of work in Australia's aged care sector.

Employers wishing to access the agreement must first sign and maintain a memorandum of understanding with the relevant industry union or unions before they can begin recruiting overseas workers.

Why Australia created the aged care agreement

The policy was shaped significantly by the findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, which identified persistent workforce shortages across the sector and documented ongoing difficulties in attracting and retaining staff. During the agreement's development, the Department of Home Affairs consulted several government departments, including the Departments of Health, Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Employment and Workplace Relations.

Australia's aged care sector continues to face considerable staffing pressures, and the government has positioned foreign recruitment as an ongoing priority response to those shortfalls.

The scheme holds particular relevance for Nigerians and other Africans participating in the global Japa wave, as aged care work represents an accessible entry point into the Australian labour market, especially for individuals with backgrounds in healthcare, caregiving, or community support roles.

Australia exempts citizens of 1 country from new visa procedures

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia announced on November 17, 2026, that it would overhaul the application process for second and third Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visas.

The revised rules introduce a registration and invitation process covering WHM visa subclasses 417 and 462.

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Source: YEN.com.gh