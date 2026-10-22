YouTube content creator Ivy Prosper visited Labadi Beach on October 21, 2026, after edited images circulated on social media showing the beach in pristine condition

Photos taken by Prosper on the day revealed debris, wood, and plastic waste still present at the beach weeks after a demolition exercise

Her post sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians questioning the accuracy of earlier images that had been shared online

Fresh photos shared on Instagram by YouTube content creator Ivy Prosper on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, have contradicted a wave of social media images that suggested Labadi Beach was in near-perfect condition following a recent demolition exercise.

The Labadi Beach is still littered with debris weeks after the demolition exercise despite viral photos suggesting otherwise. Photo source: @ivyprosper/Instagram, MangoStar_Studio, Kojo on purpose

Source: Getty Images

Prosper visited the Labadi Beach at around 11am after seeing what she described as polished images circulating online that morning.

However, what she found on arrival told a different story of the picture that had been painted about the current state of the beach that had drawn comparison to Miami Beach.

Her post came weeks after a demolition exercise on October 2, 2026, which saw several structures along portions of the La beachfront pulled down.

The X post showing the earlier images that went viral is below:

What Prosper found at Labadi Beach

While Prosper acknowledged that the site had improved compared to her visit the previous week, when rubble from demolished structures remained largely in place, significant issues persisted.

Scattered pieces of wood, assorted debris, and considerable plastic waste were still visible across the beach on the day of her visit.

She noted that the skies were overcast following light morning rain.

Prosper also added that she was looking forward to the day the beach actually matched those edited pictures.

She wrote in her Instagram post:

"This morning I saw posts on social media that got me excited about the look of La Pleasure Beach and Labadi Beach. The pictures were perfect! I was like, 'Wow, let me go and see for myself.' I arrived at the beach around 11am this morning (October 21)."

"As we pulled up, it definitely was an improvement from what I saw last week when the debris from the many structures was still there. Now most of it is gone, but there are still bits of debris, wood, and plenty of plastic waste."

"It's far from the clean images I saw on other pages today. We can't wait until it actually looks like those edited pictures."

The Instagram photos showing the current state of the Labadi Beach are below:

Reactions to Labadi Beach's current state

Prosper's on-the-ground account drew a swift response from followers who had also grown sceptical of the earlier imagery.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@samatime12 commented:

"I can appreciate this. Thanks for verifying 🙏🏼."

@dannywonders added:

"I knew it was too good to be true, especially when I saw no bins/no walkway."

@theajzone took a broader view:

"More smoke and mirrors from Ghana while hotel and vendor prices are ridiculous for December."

Accra beaches, businesses affected by demolition exercises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Accra beaches and businesses affected by demolition exercises along the La coastline, from La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club to venues at Laboma.

The operations left business owners and workers facing lost investments and uncertain livelihoods, while the full number of affected jobs remains unclear.

Earlier, authorities said the Laboma clearance was aimed at restoring the Kpeshie Lagoon’s capacity to hold floodwater.

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Source: YEN.com.gh