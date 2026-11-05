Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of IMANI Africa, announced he was at RUSH University Medical Centre in Chicago ahead of a major surgery

The policy analyst, who has been battling Parkinson's disease, expressed confidence in God's guidance through the procedure

Ibrahim Mahama supported Cudjoe's emergency travel to the US, with a documentary of the journey set to be released

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of IMANI Africa, has asked Ghanaians and supporters to hold him in prayer as he faces a major surgical procedure in the United States.

Franklin Cudjoe calls for prayers ahead of a major surgery in Chicago, thanks Ibrahim Mahama. Image credit: Franklin Cudjoe

Source: Facebook

The prominent policy analyst shared the news in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 5, 2026, confirming he was receiving care at RUSH University Medical Centre in Chicago.

Medical teams from the facility, as well as professionals at San Antonio University Hospital in Texas, are expected to work together on his case.

Franklin Cudjoe has been living with Parkinson's disease, and the forthcoming procedure marks a significant step in his health journey.

Writing about the experience, he said:

"Today, God's presence and spirit will guide my Neurosurgeons and the medical teams, here at RUSH University Hospital, Chicago and San Antonio University Hospital, Texas. Pray with me."

Ibrahim Mahama's support for Cudjoe's medical trip

Alongside the prayer request, Cudjoe took time to express gratitude to those who made his emergency trip to the United States possible.

He singled out Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama for particular recognition, crediting his generosity as instrumental to the journey.

Cudjoe also disclosed that, through Mahama's support, a documentary capturing his travel preparations from Ghana to the US would be made available for public viewing.

"Through the generosity of my brother, Ibrahim, Mahama, you will have the opportunity to watch a documentary featuring my travel preparation from Ghana through the United States for the surgery. "

The film is intended to give audiences a window into the experience of preparing for such a significant medical undertaking abroad.

Cudjoe to improve Neurological Care in Ghana

Beyond his personal recovery, Cudjoe has set his sights on using the experience to push for improvements in specialised healthcare back home.

He disclosed that, should the surgery go well, he intends to host neurosurgeons and neurologists in Ghana as part of an initiative to strengthen the availability of skilled specialists, medical equipment, medicines and quality neurological care in the country.

He also highlighted the financial realities of the neuroscience profession in America, noting that neurosurgeons in the United States can earn up to $1 million annually, while neurologists can earn as much as $250,000.

"As I mentioned a few days ago, after my successful surgery, we will be hosting some neurosurgeons and neurologists in Ghana as we plan to advance the availability of skilled neurologists, medical equipment, medicines and care."

He closed his post on a lighter note, encouraging young people to give careful thought to their career choices.

Cudjoe's appeal has drawn widespread attention to his ongoing health challenges, with many supporters following his progress and sending well-wishes ahead of the procedure.

The Facebook post by Franklin Cudjoe is below.

Duncan-Williams' son speaks on mental health battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dee Wills’ account of how substance abuse led to mental health issues and affected his behaviour on social media.

In 2023, he said he asked his father to help him enter rehabilitation. Dee Wills credited staying away from substances, focusing on music, eating well and exercising with helping him move forward.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh