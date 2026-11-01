The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance outages across communities in two regions over three days in November

Residents in areas including Kokrobite, Adeiso and Ansapatu are among those who will be affected by the interruptions

ECG confirmed the outages are part of planned network improvement works and not a sign of a nationwide power crisis

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a fresh round of planned power interruptions affecting communities in the Greater Accra and Central regions, scheduled across three days in November 2026.

The outages are tied to maintenance exercises the company says are intended to strengthen its electricity network and improve service delivery for customers.

ECG announces power cuts in more parts of Ghana in November. Photo credit: Taylor Weidman/Getty and Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

ECG's November power outage schedule

The first interruption is set for Wednesday, November 4, in the Central Region, running from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Communities affected include Ansapatu, Abrafo, Apenkro, Hemang, Eduabeng and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, November 5, residents in the Greater Accra Region should expect outages between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The communities listed include Kokrobite, Oshieyie, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku, Abease, Achiama, Obeyeyie, Ayikai Doblo and surrounding areas.

A third interruption follows on Friday, November 6, also in the Greater Accra Region from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Affected communities include Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, Adeiso, Maame Dede, Annoff, Okrase and surrounding areas.

Below are the affected areas, as shared by ECG on X:

ECG distances outages from dumsor

ECG has urged customers in the affected communities to make necessary arrangements ahead of the temporary supply cuts.

The company stressed that the scheduled interruptions are deliberate, planned interventions rather than a symptom of any broader electricity supply failure.

Ghana's power supply challenges, widely referred to as dumsor, remain a sensitive subject for many households and businesses.

The country endured a severe and prolonged power crisis between 2012 and 2016 that disrupted daily life and economic activity across the country, leaving Ghanaians particularly alert to any signs of a return to those conditions.

ECG's latest announcement adds to a broader series of maintenance exercises it has been carrying out in various parts of the country in recent months.

ECG announces 6-hour outage in Accra, Eastern regions

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced planned six-hour power cuts in parts of the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

According to the company, the interruptions would take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on each of the four scheduled dates.

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Source: YEN.com.gh