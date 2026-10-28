A structural collapse at the Breaking Yoke Church building site in Klagon/Lashibi, Accra, struck on October 28, 2026

Eight people offloading cement at the church were caught when pillars and scaffolding gave way

Two injured victims were rushed to hospital as fire officers arrived on scene, with residents fearing more people trapped

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A building reported to belong to Breaking Yoke Church partially collapsed in the Klagon/Lashibi area of Accra on October 28, 2026, trapping eight people who were working on the site at the time.

Breaking Yoke Church Building collapses at Klagon/Lashibi on October 28, 2026. Photo source: @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Footage captured by blogger Sammy Kay Media and shared on Instagram shows the extent of the damage from street level, filmed through an ornate iron gate.

Structural formwork, wooden scaffolding, and wire mesh netting can be seen collapsed near the roofline of the multi-storey structure, with exposed rebar jutting out from the wreckage. A crowd of onlookers had gathered along the perimeter to observe the scene.

8 workers caught in Klagon church collapse

According to a resident who spoke on camera at the scene, the workers were in the process of offloading cement when the collapse occurred.

The witness explained that a concrete pour had been underway at the upper level of the structure when the pillars gave way, bringing down sections of the temporary supports and netting used during construction.

Reports accompanying the footage confirmed that two of the injured workers were transported to hospital shortly after the incident.

Fire officers responded to the scene to assess the situation and manage the ongoing rescue effort.

Concern among those gathered quickly deepened, with some residents expressing their belief that additional victims remained trapped beneath the rubble and had not yet been reached.

Watch the Instagram footage of the collapsed church building in Klagon below:

Fire officers respond as rescue continues

At the time the video was shared, it remained unclear how many more people might be under the collapsed sections of the building.

The fire service's presence on site indicated an active response, though the full scope of casualties had not yet been confirmed.

The incomplete structure visible in the footage points to a building that was still well within its construction phase, with heavy works ongoing at the upper floors where the failure appears to have originated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh