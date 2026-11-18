Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced changes to Working Holiday Maker visa extension rules on November 17, 2026

Starting March 1, 2027, foreigners seeking a second or third WHM visa must register and receive an invitation before applying

The specified work requirement for a second WHM visa will also increase from 88 days to 120 days under the new rules

Australia has overhauled the process for extending a Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa, introducing mandatory new steps that will affect foreigners hoping to stay in the country for longer periods.

Australia adds new steps for some foreigners planning a longer stay. Photo credit: News 24.

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Home Affairs made the announcement on 17 November 2026, confirming that the changes will apply to subclasses 417 and 462 from 1 March 2027.

Australia visa: What new 2-step process requires

Under Australia's revised system, applicants will no longer be able to apply directly for a second or third WHM visa. Instead, they must first register their interest and then wait to receive a formal invitation before lodging any application, alongside completing the required specified work.

Registrations open on 1 December 2026, and applicants can register whether they are inside or outside Australia at the time, even if they have not yet finished their specified work. The first batch of invitations is expected to go out in mid-January 2027.

Receiving an invitation does not, however, guarantee that a visa will ultimately be granted. Those who are invited will have 12 months to submit a visa application, provided they satisfy all eligibility criteria. Applicants who register but are not selected must depart Australia before their current visa expires.

Australia: Specified requirement and window to avoid ew rules

Alongside the registration and invitation requirement, the number of days of specified work needed to qualify for a second WHM visa will increase from 88 days to 120 days from 1 March 2027. The requirement for a third WHM visa stays the same. Work completed before that date will still count towards the new 120-day threshold.

Foreigners who want to sidestep the two-step process entirely do have a narrow window available. Eligible holders can still apply directly for a second or third WHM visa until 28 February 2027, as long as they complete their specified work and lodge a valid application by that date while meeting all other requirements. Anyone who does not meet that deadline will fall under the new registration and invitation rules.

Australia publishes date to increase citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed that citizenship application fees increase every year on July 1.

Most foreigners applying for citizenship by conferral pay the full fee unless they meet specific concession criteria.

A small group of applicants qualify for a complete fee exemption and must apply via a paper form rather than online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh