Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie issued a circular on November 11, 2026, announcing his departure from the jurisdiction

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang was named as acting Chief Justice based on his seniority on the Supreme Court bench

The circular was distributed to judges, magistrates, court registrars and members of the Judicial Council

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang has been nominated to serve as acting Chief Justice of Ghana from November 12 to November 24, 2026, following an announcement by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie ahead of his scheduled absence from the country.

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang has been nominated to serve as acting Chief Justice of Ghana from November 12 to November 24, 2026. Credit: Haruna Idrissu

Source: Facebook

The nomination was contained in a circular dated November 11, 2026, which was sighted by 3News.

In the notice, Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie confirmed he would be away from the jurisdiction for the stated period and was expected to resume duty on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

"In my absence, His Lordship Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, will act," the circular stated.

Joy News reported that the nomination follows a well-established judicial convention in Ghana, under which the most senior sitting Justice of the Supreme Court assumes the responsibilities of the Chief Justice whenever the substantive holder of that office is unavailable.

Justice Pwamang's designation is therefore consistent with standard judicial practice rather than a discretionary appointment.

During the period, Justice Pwamang is expected to oversee the day-to-day administration of the Judiciary and discharge all administrative functions attached to the Office of the Chief Justice until Baffoe-Bonnie's return.

The circular was addressed to Justices of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the High Court, as well as Circuit Court judges, magistrates, directors, heads of units and court registrars. Copies were additionally sent to members of the Judicial Council, the General Legal Council and the Judicial Secretary.

The Chief Justice occupies the most senior judicial office in Ghana and bears overall responsibility for administering and supervising the country's court system.

Ghanaian citizen files petitions against Baffoe-Bonnie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian citizen, Gbande Nabbin Yussif, unsuccessfully petitioned President Mahama to remove Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie over alleged misconduct.

He cited a public comment made during a meeting with the Ghana Law Society as a breach of judicial ethics.

Gbande is seeking to invoke Article 146 of the Constitution and urges immediate investigation by a tribunal.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh