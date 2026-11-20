A 34-year-old midwife pleaded guilty to forging a document after using falsified immigration stamps to support a US visa bid

The Accra Circuit Court handed Hannah Sarpomah a one-day custodial sentence alongside a fine of 100 penalty units

Two other men linked to the passport stamp forgery denied all charges and were granted bail of GHC200,000 each

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A Ghanaian midwife has been convicted and sentenced to one day in prison after admitting to presenting a passport containing forged immigration stamps as part of a United States visa application.

A 34-year-old midwife pleaded guilty to forging a document after using falsified immigration stamps to support a US visa bid. Credit: Uladzimir Zuyeu/thawornnurak

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Sarpomah, 34, entered a guilty plea before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Susan Eduful, on the charge of uttering a forged document, contrary to Section 169 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Beyond the one-day custodial term, the court imposed a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GHC1,200. Should Sarpomah fail to settle the fine, she faces an additional six months in prison.

Her conviction was secured on the basis of her own admission of guilt, bringing her portion of the case to a close.

Two other individuals alleged to have assisted in facilitating the passport stamp forgery have denied any wrongdoing.

Prince Bempah Asante, 35, and Nana Yaw Akyene, 50, both rejected the charges brought against them and the matter involving the pair will continue before the court.

Each was granted bail set at GHC200,000, with two sureties required, each earning at least GHC1,500.

The court additionally ordered both men to surrender their passports to the court registry, where the documents must remain until the case reaches its final determination.

Source: YEN.com.gh