Nigerian billionaire Festus Oshaba-Onuh died in a road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on November 19, 2026

The businessman's final social media post, a birthday message from July 7, 2026, has resurfaced following news of his death

In his last post, Festus Oshaba-Onuh reflected on touching lives and creating hope for others before the fatal crash caught his life short

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The final social media post of Nigerian billionaire businessman Festus Oshaba-Onuh has resurfaced following his death in a tragic road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Nigerian billionaire Festus Oshaba-Onuh's last social media post resurfaces after the fatal crash. Image credit: Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh

Source: Facebook

Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, reportedly died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, while travelling back to Enugu State from Port Harcourt.

Details emerge about fatal accident involving Festus

Reports indicate that the vehicle conveying the businessman was involved in a collision with a truck, leaving his SUV severely damaged.

Footage from the accident scene subsequently circulated on social media, showing the wreckage of the vehicle.

His death was later confirmed by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who described the incident as a grievous loss to the state.

The tragic incident has generated reactions from Nigerians, particularly those familiar with the businessman and his contributions to society.

Following news of his passing, attention has turned to his last known social media activity, with his final birthday message attracting renewed interest.

Festus' final post resurfaces after his death

The businessman made his last known social media post on July 7, 2026, when he celebrated another year of life.

He shared a photograph of himself alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on life, personal achievements and his desire to make a positive impact on others.

"Today, I celebrate the gift of life and the privilege of being able to touch lives, support dreams, and contribute to the growth of others," he wrote.

Festus further stated that true achievements should not be measured solely by personal success but also by the hope people create and the difference they make in the lives of others.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported his journey of service and impact.

The late businessman concluded the message by wishing himself greater wisdom, strength and opportunities to contribute even more in the new chapter of his life.

"May this new chapter bring more wisdom, strength, and opportunities to do even more. Happy Birthday to me," he added.

The post, which featured birthday cake and heart emojis, has taken on a different meaning following news of his death, with many revisiting his words about life, service and making a difference.

The Facebook post of Festus' final social media moment is below.

Zimbabwe billionaire Wicknell dies in helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, who died in a helicopter crash in Marondera rural, Zimbabwe.

Their deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson, who said relatives were struggling to process the loss.

Police said six people were on board, but had not released details about the other occupants or the cause of the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh