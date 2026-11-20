Rare footage of Ghanaian billionaire Kevin Okyere's Accra mansion surfaced after Floyd Mayweather paid a visit on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Mayweather arrived alongside businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, members of The Money Team, and rapper Friyie for a working visit

The American boxing legend's visit to Ghana centred on boxing promotion, youth sports development, tourism, and major events in Ghana

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Floyd Mayweather's visit to Ghana has set social media ablaze, with since-deleted footage of Ghanaian business mogul Kevin Okyere's magnificent Accra mansion stealing the spotlight on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The luxurious interior of Ghanaian businessman's lavish Accra mansion emerges after Floyd Mayweather's visit. Photo source: Kevin Okyere, @dasco_tv/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The American boxing legend visited the sprawling residence alongside businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, members of his The Money Team (TMT) crew, and rapper Friyie.

DASCO TV captured the behind-the-scenes moments in a candid clip that quickly spread across social media, giving the public a rare peek inside one of Ghana's most talked-about private homes.

Inside Kevin Okyere's Accra mansion

The footage, filmed entirely indoors, reveals an interior that lives up to the hype. Gleaming marble staircases, polished floors, and high-end finishes frame a space that feels closer to a five-star hotel than a private residence.

The group moved through the hallways before two of the men paused to talk, the grandeur of the surroundings making for a striking backdrop.

Kevin Okyere, one of Ghana's most prominent business figures, rarely invites cameras into his private world, which explains why the clip caught fire so quickly online.

Floyd Mayweather's Ghana working visit

The visit served a purpose beyond a social call.

According to reports, Mayweather, who arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, is in the country for a boxing promotion, youth sports development, tourism, and the planning of major events.

Cheddar, who has long positioned himself at the intersection of Ghanaian business and entertainment, was instrumental in facilitating the visit, with the duo and their entourage already visiting President John Dramani Mahama, his son Sharaf Mahama and Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

Mayweather's presence in Accra signals growing international interest in Ghana as a destination for high-profile sports and entertainment investment, with figures of his stature lending credibility to those ambitions.

See screenshots of the luxurious interior of Kevin Okyere's mansion below:

The luxury interior of prominent Ghanaian business mogul Kevin Okyere's mansion in Accra.

Source: TikTok

Kevin Okyere shows serious Amapiano dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian billionaire Kevin Okyere, whose Amapiano dance video drew attention online and offered a glimpse of his more relatable side.

The Springfield Energy founder’s moves sparked reactions from viewers who were surprised to see a business mogul keeping up with youthful trends.

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Source: YEN.com.gh