The Dutch government published a list of goods that travellers cannot freely bring into or take out of the Netherlands

The restrictions cover a wide range of items, from alcohol and tobacco to weapons, and goods from Russia

Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets are also subject to strict rules under Dutch customs regulations

The Netherlands has set out 16 categories of goods that are either restricted or outright prohibited for travellers crossing its borders, covering items ranging from everyday foodstuffs to weapons, counterfeit products and sanctioned goods.

Dutch customs authorities have made clear that not all goods move freely into or out of the country, and travellers who fail to comply with these rules face confiscation of their items or potential legal penalties.

The Netherlands lists 16 restricted goods for travellers, from food and weapons to Russian products. Image credit: NurPhoto, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What travellers must declare

Among the most broadly applicable rules are those governing liquid assets. Any traveller carrying €10,000 or more in cash, gold or other liquid holdings is required to declare that amount upon entry or exit. Alcohol and tobacco are permitted but only within set quantity limits, beyond which a formal declaration becomes mandatory.

Several categories address natural goods. Animal products and foodstuffs are subject to import controls, as are vegetables, fruit, plants and flowers. Travellers bringing pets must meet specific entry requirements. Items derived from protected plant and animal species are banned under international conservation regulations that Dutch customs enforces at its borders.

Weapons, sanctions and counterfeit goods

Weapons and ammunition require proper authorisation before they can be brought into the Netherlands, while banned substances of all kinds are prohibited outright. Medicines fall under their own set of controls and may require documentation depending on the substance or quantity being carried.

Cultural goods such as art and antiques are classified as restricted, meaning specific conditions must be satisfied before they can be imported or exported. Counterfeit products carry an outright ban.

Vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to their own import rules. The Netherlands additionally prohibits goods originating from Russia, as well as products from unlawful Israeli settlements.

Travellers are advised to check whether any item they plan to carry falls within these categories before crossing into or out of the country.

Netherlands outlines 3 routes for Ghanaians seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands has three routes through which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals can obtain Dutch citizenship.

These range from automatic acquisition at birth to a full naturalisation process that may take up to two years.

Each route has its own requirements, and not all three are open to every applicant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh