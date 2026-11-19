Netherlands Lists 16 Categories of Restricted and Banned Items for Travellers Including Ghanaians
- The Dutch government published a list of goods that travellers cannot freely bring into or take out of the Netherlands
- The restrictions cover a wide range of items, from alcohol and tobacco to weapons, and goods from Russia
- Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets are also subject to strict rules under Dutch customs regulations
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The Netherlands has set out 16 categories of goods that are either restricted or outright prohibited for travellers crossing its borders, covering items ranging from everyday foodstuffs to weapons, counterfeit products and sanctioned goods.
Dutch customs authorities have made clear that not all goods move freely into or out of the country, and travellers who fail to comply with these rules face confiscation of their items or potential legal penalties.
What travellers must declare
Among the most broadly applicable rules are those governing liquid assets. Any traveller carrying €10,000 or more in cash, gold or other liquid holdings is required to declare that amount upon entry or exit. Alcohol and tobacco are permitted but only within set quantity limits, beyond which a formal declaration becomes mandatory.
Several categories address natural goods. Animal products and foodstuffs are subject to import controls, as are vegetables, fruit, plants and flowers. Travellers bringing pets must meet specific entry requirements. Items derived from protected plant and animal species are banned under international conservation regulations that Dutch customs enforces at its borders.
Weapons, sanctions and counterfeit goods
Weapons and ammunition require proper authorisation before they can be brought into the Netherlands, while banned substances of all kinds are prohibited outright. Medicines fall under their own set of controls and may require documentation depending on the substance or quantity being carried.
Cultural goods such as art and antiques are classified as restricted, meaning specific conditions must be satisfied before they can be imported or exported. Counterfeit products carry an outright ban.
Vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to their own import rules. The Netherlands additionally prohibits goods originating from Russia, as well as products from unlawful Israeli settlements.
Travellers are advised to check whether any item they plan to carry falls within these categories before crossing into or out of the country.
Netherlands outlines 3 routes for Ghanaians seeking citizenship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands has three routes through which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals can obtain Dutch citizenship.
These range from automatic acquisition at birth to a full naturalisation process that may take up to two years.
Each route has its own requirements, and not all three are open to every applicant.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh