Dubai Customs has released an official list of goods that every traveller entering the UAE is required to declare upon arrival

The rules cover a wide range of items, from cash and jewellery to medicines, weapons, drones, and certain food products

Travellers who fail to declare the required items risk delays, fines, or other legal consequences under UAE law

Dubai Customs has published a comprehensive list of goods that all travellers must declare when entering the United Arab Emirates, with the rules applying to both residents and visitors arriving at UAE airports.

The regulations are designed to ensure that all incoming items meet the country's safety and security standards. Passengers who do not comply face potential delays, financial penalties, or further legal action under UAE law.

Dubai Customs lists goods travellers must declare on arrival, from cash and jewellery to medicines and drones. Image credit: Anadolu, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What travellers must declare at Dubai customs

The list covers 11 categories of goods. Travellers must declare medicines, controlled substances, and certain medical products, as well as firearms, ammunition, explosives, and any illegal materials. Drones, satellite phones, and communication devices that require official approval must also be reported.

Biological materials fall under the declaration requirements too, including plants, seeds, insects, live animals, meat, wildlife products, disease-causing agents, cell cultures, and snails.

On the financial side, cash, foreign currency, and traveller's cheques totalling AED 60,000 or more must be declared, alongside valuables such as gold, silver, jewellery, and precious stones. Gifts worth more than AED 3,000 are also subject to declaration.

Tobacco products above set limits must be reported, specifically more than 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, or 500 grams of pipe or shisha tobacco. Electronic cigarettes and vapes fall under a separate declaration requirement.

Goods intended for commercial use, including promotional materials and product samples, must also be declared if they are not personal belongings. Finally, alcohol exceeding four litres or two cartons of beer requires declaration upon entry.

Why the rules matter for travellers

Several items on the list may catch travellers off guard, as goods such as gifts, vapes, and communication devices are not always associated with customs regulations. Passengers carrying any of the listed items are advised to familiarise themselves with the requirements before departure to avoid complications on arrival.

To simplify compliance, Dubai Customs offers the iDeclare mobile application, which allows passengers to submit their declarations either before boarding or after landing, without needing to complete the process in person at the airport.

Dubai sets 2026 Eid Al Etihad school holidays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had released the official Eid Al Etihad 2026 holiday dates for private schools across the emirate, giving parents, students and educators advance notice to plan accordingly.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed that private schools in Dubai will observe a break in line with the UAE's National Day commemorations.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh