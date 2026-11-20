Kelvin Ngutor, known as Benue Chris Brown, reportedly died on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Makurdi, Benue State

Suspected armed robbers allegedly confronted the dancer at an estate entrance, did the unexpected, and fled with his motorcycle

Fellow entertainers and friends flooded social media with tributes, remembering Ngutor as passionate, hardworking and gifted

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Kelvin Ngutor, popularly known as Benue Chris Brown, a dancer celebrated across Nigeria's entertainment circles, reportedly lost his life on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, in what witnesses have described as a targeted robbery incident.

Popular Nigerian dancer Kelvin Ngutor dies in a suspected robbery incident. Image credit: Nicodemus Comedy

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian entertainer had allegedly been dropping off a passenger at a residential estate when suspected armed robbers reportedly lay in wait at the estate entrance.

They allegedly opened fire on him before making off with his motorcycle and disappearing into the night.

Terver Atu remembers Chris Brown

Terver Atu, a former aide to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, was among the first to speak publicly about the loss.

In a social media post, Atu alleged that the robbers had specifically been waiting for Ngutor at that location before striking.

He remembered the dancer as someone who had performed at several of his events entirely free of charge, driven purely by his love for the craft rather than financial reward.

Atu urged young people to volunteer credible information to security agencies to help identify and bring those responsible to justice.

Social media user Ati Kengkeng Ati also honoured Ngutor's memory, spotlighting his exceptional roller-skating talent.

He noted that the entertainer had a personal connection to Governor Alia stretching back to the governor's earlier years as a Catholic priest at St Theresa's Church.

Nigerian entertainers pay tribute to Chris Brown

The outpouring of grief extended well beyond Benue State. Nigerian comedian Nicodemus described Ngutor as respectful and deeply motivated, a young man who had chosen to build his future through dedication to his art.

Other entertainers shared that they had seen him at an album launch just weeks before his death, and expressed sorrow that someone chasing a legitimate dream had been taken so suddenly.

Cornelius Tyavkase also shared a personal memory, recalling how the two had bonded over their shared love of dance when they first crossed paths at Barcony.

At the time of this article's publication, the Benue State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident. Attempts to reach spokesperson Peter Orchia for confirmation were unsuccessful, as calls to his telephone lines went unanswered.

Ngutor's reported death has cast a long shadow over the entertainment community in Benue State, with many mourning not just a performer, but a generous spirit whose talent had touched everyone around him.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Benue Chris Brown is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh