Singapore published a comprehensive list of goods that travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country

The prohibited items range from everyday consumer products like chewing gum to weapons and controlled substances

Singapore's customs enforcement is widely regarded as strict, and travellers from Africa should check the full list before departure

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Singapore has released a detailed list of goods that travellers are prohibited from carrying into the country, covering a broad range of items from popular consumer products to dangerous weapons and illegal substances.

Singapore mentions the items that are restricted for travellers. Photo source: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

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The list forms part of Singapore's official customs and aeronautical information guidelines and identifies categories of goods that cannot be imported under any circumstances.

While some restrictions are widely known, others are likely to surprise travellers, particularly those arriving from countries where such items are freely available.

Tobacco, nicotine and everyday Items on Singapore's banned list

One of the more unexpected entries on the list is chewing gum, which is prohibited unless it has been specifically approved by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority as a dental or medicated product.

Other tobacco and nicotine-related items on the prohibited list include smokeless cigars, smokeless cigarillos and smokeless cigarettes, as well as dissolvable tobacco or nicotine products administered by implant or injection. Any solution or substance containing tobacco or nicotine as a constituent is also banned, along with oral sn*ff (including snus and dipping tobacco), gutkha, khaini, zarda, nasal sn*ff, shisha, chewing tobacco, and imitation tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes.

Weapons and other restricted goods banned by Singapore

Beyond tobacco, the list covers a wide variety of dangerous and restricted goods. Weapons explicitly named include crossbows, flick knives, gravity knives, wasp knives, throwing knives, knuckledusters, ninja stars, and catapults or slingshots. Firecrackers, including tube sparklers and "pop-pop" items, are also forbidden.

Additionally, travellers may not bring in controlled dr*gs and psychotropic substances, endangered wildlife or their by-products, obscene publications or videos, reproductions of copyright material including video tapes, compact discs and cassettes, seditious or treasonable materials, or concealed weapons. Cigarette lighters shaped like pistols or revolvers are also on the banned list.

What travellers from Africa should know

For those travelling to Singapore from Ghana or elsewhere in Africa, reviewing the full prohibited goods list well ahead of departure is advised.

Singapore's customs authorities are known for rigorous enforcement, and the penalties for arriving with banned items can be severe.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh