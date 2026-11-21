Ghana Weather Forecast: Mist, Fog and Thunderstorms Expected Today, November 21
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast for Saturday, November 21, covering conditions across all sectors
- Thunderstorms and rain are expected in several cities, including Sunyani, Takoradi, Ho and Tarkwa, during the afternoon
- Northern Ghana faces the highest temperatures, reaching up to 38°C, while the northern sector remains dry with slight haze
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an 18-hour impact-based weather forecast for Saturday, November 21, warning of mist, fog and isolated thunderstorms in several parts of the country.
The forecast, valid from 6:00 am, indicates that coastal, forest and mountainous areas will experience mist or fog patches during the early morning hours.
Partly cloudy skies are expected elsewhere before sunny conditions take hold across most of the country by afternoon.
Areas expecting thunderstorms and rain
GMet's city-specific outlook identifies Sunyani, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai as locations likely to record thunderstorms accompanied by rain in the afternoon.
Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai face a further risk of thunderstorm activity extending into the evening hours, with most other towns returning to partly cloudy conditions by that time.
Below is the weather forecast for November 21, as shared on X:
Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Obuasi, Koforidua and Takoradi are among the cities where morning mist is anticipated.
Sunyani may also record fog, with the agency placing the probability of occurrence at 60%.
The northern sector is expected to remain dry throughout the forecast period, with slight haze persisting across the area.
Temperature outlook for Saturday, November 21
Daytime temperatures will be highest in northern Ghana, where the mercury could climb to 38°C.
The transition sector is forecast to reach 36°C, while the forest and coastal sectors are expected to peak at 35°C and 33°C, respectively.
Overnight lows will range from 20°C in the north to 24°C along the coast. Forest and transition zones are both forecast to record minimum temperatures of 23°C.
GMet has advised residents in areas facing rainfall and thunderstorms to remain alert and urged motorists to take extra care on the roads during the morning mist and fog.
GMet Warns of Possible Rain and Thunderstorms Across Ghana
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the GMet had released its weather forecast for Friday, November 20, 2026.
The agency warned that parts of the coastal and middle sectors could experience thunderstorms or rainfall from late afternoon.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.