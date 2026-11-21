The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast for Saturday, November 21, covering conditions across all sectors

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in several cities, including Sunyani, Takoradi, Ho and Tarkwa, during the afternoon

Northern Ghana faces the highest temperatures, reaching up to 38°C, while the northern sector remains dry with slight haze

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an 18-hour impact-based weather forecast for Saturday, November 21, warning of mist, fog and isolated thunderstorms in several parts of the country.

The forecast, valid from 6:00 am, indicates that coastal, forest and mountainous areas will experience mist or fog patches during the early morning hours.

Partly cloudy skies are expected elsewhere before sunny conditions take hold across most of the country by afternoon.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of mist, fog and isolated thunderstorms in several parts of the country on November 21, 2026. Photo by Matt Cardy.

Source: Getty Images

Areas expecting thunderstorms and rain

GMet's city-specific outlook identifies Sunyani, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai as locations likely to record thunderstorms accompanied by rain in the afternoon.

Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai face a further risk of thunderstorm activity extending into the evening hours, with most other towns returning to partly cloudy conditions by that time.

Below is the weather forecast for November 21, as shared on X:

Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Obuasi, Koforidua and Takoradi are among the cities where morning mist is anticipated.

Sunyani may also record fog, with the agency placing the probability of occurrence at 60%.

The northern sector is expected to remain dry throughout the forecast period, with slight haze persisting across the area.

Temperature outlook for Saturday, November 21

Daytime temperatures will be highest in northern Ghana, where the mercury could climb to 38°C.

The transition sector is forecast to reach 36°C, while the forest and coastal sectors are expected to peak at 35°C and 33°C, respectively.

Overnight lows will range from 20°C in the north to 24°C along the coast. Forest and transition zones are both forecast to record minimum temperatures of 23°C.

GMet has advised residents in areas facing rainfall and thunderstorms to remain alert and urged motorists to take extra care on the roads during the morning mist and fog.

GMet Warns of Possible Rain and Thunderstorms Across Ghana

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the GMet had released its weather forecast for Friday, November 20, 2026.

The agency warned that parts of the coastal and middle sectors could experience thunderstorms or rainfall from late afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh