The Cyber Security Authority arrested two 22-year-old men in Accra on separate dates in November 2026 over alleged sexual extortion

One suspect is a law student accused of targeting a 16-year-old SHS student he met on Snapchat, while the other is a National Service Personnel

Both men face charges under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020, which carries a prison sentence of between 10 and 25 years upon conviction

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has arrested two 22-year-old men in Accra in connection with separate sexual extortion cases involving a minor and a young woman.

The two suspects, identified as a law student and a National Service Personnel, were taken into custody on November 13 and 15, 2026, respectively, after the CSA received reports of online sexual exploitation.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has arrested two 22-year-old men in Accra in connection with separate sexual extortion cases involving a minor and a young woman. Credit: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

It shared details of the case in a post on Facebook.

In the first case, the law student is alleged to have cultivated a relationship with a 16-year-old Senior High School student on Snapchat over approximately one year before demanding sexual images from her in exchange for money.

Once the images were obtained, he allegedly threatened to post them on social media unless the victim paid him additional sums.

The second suspect, a National Service Personnel, is accused of secretly recording sexual encounters with his 18-year-old estranged girlfriend.

He allegedly used those recordings as leverage to coerce the young woman into resuming their relationship, threatening to release the footage online if she refused.

Both men have been charged under Section 66(2) of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

A conviction under that provision carries a custodial sentence of between 10 and 25 years.

The CSA also drew attention to Section 62 of the same Act, which criminalises the production and possession of indecent images of children on computer systems or electronic storage devices.

Offenders convicted under that section face a fine of between 2,500 and 5,000 penalty units, or a prison term of between five and 10 years.

Section 66 further prohibits any threat to distribute private sexual images of another person, including children, where the intent is to harass, intimidate, coerce, extort money from, or compel unwanted sexual activity from a victim.

The Authority urged members of the public, and young people in particular, to exercise care when engaging with strangers online and to refrain from taking or sharing sexual photographs and videos.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected online sexual exploitation or abuse can contact the CSA through its call or text line, 292, or by emailing report@csa.gov.gh.

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Source: YEN.com.gh