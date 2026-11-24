The FBI placed Satinderjeet Singh, alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi crime group, on its Ten Most Wanted list on November 20, 2026

Singh faces federal charges including RICO conspiracy, extortion, and drug smuggling, with an arrest warrant issued from the US District Court of Los Angeles

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Singh's arrest, warning the public he is considered extremely violent and dangerous

The FBI has placed Satinderjeet Singh, also known as "Goldy Brar," on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, offering up to $1 million for information that leads to his capture.

The announcement, made on November 20, 2026, identifies Singh as the alleged leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group's (OCG) North American operations, a transnational criminal syndicate with thousands of members and associates spread across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

The FBI added Satinderjeet Singh, known as Goldy Brar, to its Ten Most Wanted list. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, jetcityimage/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Charges against Satinderjeet Singh

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh on July 1, 2026, in the US District Court of Los Angeles. He faces charges of RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The Bishnoi OCG, which originated in India's Punjab state under founder Lawrence Bishnoi, has been linked to assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, kidnappings, extortion, human smuggling, and large-scale narcotics and weapons smuggling.

Singh, a childhood friend of Bishnoi, is accused of directing targeted killings, maimings, assaults, and drug smuggling activities across North America. He and the OCG regularly claimed public responsibility for violent acts through videos and written statements posted online, a tactic prosecutors say was used to cultivate fear and project an image of being beyond law enforcement's reach.

Among the alleged crimes tied to Singh is the June 18, 2023, murder of a prominent political and religious figure identified in court documents as "H.S.N.," who was shot and killed as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Singh and the OCG also claimed responsibility for the May 29, 2022, murder of a prominent Indian singer and rapper referred to as "S.S.S." in Mansa, Punjab.

Additionally, between March 2024 and July 2025, the Bishnoi enterprise allegedly stole approximately 520 kilograms of narcotics from rival drug smuggling gangs in the greater Los Angeles area.

FBI demands Singh face American justice

Patrick Grandy, FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge, said Singh was added to the list because of his propensity for violence and the severity of the charges against him.

"We won't be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the U.S. as well as around the world," Grandy said.

Singh, believed to be approximately 32 years old, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico. He may also use the aliases Goldy Brar, Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet, and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

The public is warned not to approach Singh. Those with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.

11 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in major raid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that eleven suspects had been arrested following a raid on an alleged internet fraud academy in Nigeria.

The Police Special Fraud Unit commenced the operation at House 10, Second Hill Estate, Oloke-Meji, Onikolobo, acting on intelligence gathered by its detectives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh