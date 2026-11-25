Ghanaian TikToker Abena Payola announced on Instagram on November 25, 2026, that she had filed a defamation suit against Agradaa

A writ was served on Agradaa at the High Court in Accra, listing seven categories of allegedly false and malicious statements

Abena Payola is seeking GH¢1 million in damages, a public apology, and a court injunction barring further defamatory posts

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Ghanaian TikToker and brand ambassador Abena Payola, whose legal name is Ernestina Obeng, has taken fellow social media personality Agradaa to court, demanding one million Ghana cedis in damages over a string of allegedly defamatory posts.

Abena Payola sues Agradaa for GH¢1 million in a defamation suit. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Payola broke the news herself on Instagram on November 25, 2026, sharing a press statement from her legal team announcing that a writ of summons had been filed and served on Agradaa at the High Court in Accra that same day.

What the defamation claim alleges

According to the statement of claim, Agradaa, whose full name is Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah, published a series of posts on TikTok between May and November 2026 that her lawyers describe as false, malicious, and harmful to their client's reputation.

The allegations attributed to Agradaa in those posts include claims that Payola sells stolen wigs, engages in immoral conduct, suffers from undisclosed medical conditions, emits offensive body odour, was deceptive about the parentage of a child in her care, signed an unfavourable brand ambassadorship deal under false pretences, and is in a homosexual relationship.

Payola's lawyers argue that the publications were calculated to damage her personal reputation, undermine her business brand, and expose her to public ridicule and contempt.

Reliefs sought at the High Court

The court papers list several remedies Payola is pursuing.

Beyond the GH¢1 million in general damages, she is asking the court to declare the statements defamatory, order Agradaa to publish an unqualified written apology across all her social media platforms, and issue a perpetual injunction barring Agradaa from making further defamatory statements against her.

She is also seeking full legal costs, including solicitor's fees on an indemnity basis.

Captioning her Instagram post announcing the suit, Payola wrote:

"Y'all watch your words and know your boundaries; hence, enough is enough. I have always had it up to my neck; I'm not taking disrespect, insults and defamatory stuff again. 😏"

The writ was dated 25th November 2026 and signed under the authority of Chief Justice R. Baffoe-Bonnie. Agradaa has eight days from the date of service to enter an appearance at the court registry.

The Instagram post below contains the writ of summons filed against Agradaa.

Agradaa reacts to Appiah Biblical's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Nana Agradaa broke her silence on the reported death of Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Appiah Fumum, popularly known as Sofo Appiah Biblical, making bold spiritual claims in a video that has circulated widely on social media.

In the video, Agradaa said she received a divine revelation confirming the pastor's passing, stating that the Spirit of God had shown her that he died at home. While she offered condolences, she did not hold back from referencing their years-long conflict.

Agradaa went further, calling on those she accused of wronging her to come forward and make confessions, insisting she had spiritually dealt with certain individuals and that Appiah Biblical was among them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh