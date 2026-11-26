The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2026

Mist and fog are expected over coastal, forest and hilly areas during the early hours of Thursday morning

Isolated thunderstorms and rain are likely over parts of southern Ghana from late afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2026, warning of mixed conditions across the country, with thunderstorms expected in some parts of southern Ghana by evening.

According to GMet, partly cloudy skies will greet most Ghanaians on Thursday morning.

GMet predicts late-day rain for southern Ghana,hHot and hazy weather up north today, November 26, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in coastal, forest and hilly areas should prepare for patches of mist or fog during the early hours of the day.

Afternoon conditions across southern Ghana

As the day progresses, sunny weather with occasional cloud cover will take hold across southern Ghana. However, the calm will not last into the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are forecast to develop over coastal and inland coastal zones, as well as a few locations within the middle sector, from late afternoon through to the night.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions and take precautions where necessary.

Hot and hazy weather in the north

Ghanaians living in the northern sector can expect a markedly different experience. Hot, sunny weather will dominate throughout the day, with relatively dry conditions and slight haze persisting across the region for the entire forecast period.

No rain is anticipated in the north during this time.

GMet regularly issues weather updates to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities and stay safe during periods of adverse weather.

Read the morning weather forecast issued by the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled planned maintenance works for Thursday, November 26, 2026, in the Central Region.

The power outage was set to run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting over 20 communities across the region.

ECG listed Ajumako town, Denkyira, Essiam, Ekrawfo, and surrounding areas among the communities facing the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh