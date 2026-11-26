The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on the financial consequences of the 2025 AFCON title dispute involving Senegal, Morocco and CAF

Morocco's football federation received the larger share of the arbitration bill, while CAF was assigned responsibility for the remainder

Senegal's federation was fully exempted from the costs after successfully challenging CAF's earlier decision to strip them of the title

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Morocco and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have been ordered to shoulder the arbitration costs arising from Senegal's successful legal challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) will cover two-thirds of the total bill, with CAF responsible for the remaining third.

Senegal's football federation, which brought the case before CAS, has been fully exempted from the costs following the outcome in its favour.

Morocco and CAF face a financial penalty after Senegal was reinstated as the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON. Photos by NurPhoto and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

How the Senegal-Morocco AFCON battle unfolded

The dispute traces back to the January 18 final, in which Senegal claimed a 1-0 victory over Morocco after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal in Rabat.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz had missed a late penalty before the match concluded. CAF's Appeals Board later overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory and effectively stripping Senegal of the title.

Senegal's federation challenged that decision, and CAS ruled on November 24, reinstating the original outcome and confirming Senegal as the rightful 2025 AFCON champions.

Cost ruling and what comes next

Under Article R64.5 of the CAS Code of Sports-related Arbitration, the panel holds authority to determine how costs are distributed, taking into account both the final outcome and the conduct of each party throughout proceedings.

While Morocco received the larger portion of the financial responsibility, neither Morocco nor CAF will be required to reimburse Senegal for its legal fees, as the court ruled that each party bears its own expenses in that regard.

According to Africa Soccer, the precise figure owed has not yet been determined, with CAS indicating it will notify the relevant parties once the calculation is complete.

Morocco have signalled an intention to pursue further legal action, keeping the matter open beyond this ruling.

CAF, for its part, faces difficult questions about the handling of one of African football's most consequential matches.

For Senegal, the restored crown represents their second continental title. Their first came in 2021, when the Teranga Lions defeated Egypt on penalties in Cameroon to claim the AFCON trophy for the first time.

The CAS ruling draws a line under months of uncertainty and reaffirms the validity of what their players achieved on the pitch in Rabat.

Morocco falls to 7th in FIFA rankings

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco have slipped from fifth to seventh in the FIFA world rankings after losing 18.02 points following CAS’s decision to strip them of the 2025 AFCON title.

Their points tally dropped from 1,809.37 to 1,791.35, pushing them out of the top five in the latest rankings.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh