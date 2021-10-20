Kalyjay has launched the sale of biodegradable plastics which he hopes will replace the synthetic ones

According to him, the immeasurable plastic pollution in the country can be eliminated almost completely with the new plastics

In a video, Kalyjay also known as Gyaigyimii, demonstrated how the plastics are able to dissolve entirely when exposed to the environment

Famous Ghanaian Twitter influencer, Gyaigyimii, otherwise known as Kalyjay, has showcased a new product he has started distributing in the bid of helping solve the plastic waste menace in Ghana.

According to weforum.org, Ghana generates approximately 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste per year and approximately 5% of that is collected for recycling.

Kalyjay is proposing that Ghanaians switch from using synthetic plastics to his biodegradable one that is able to disappear completely when it is disposed off and exposed to the atmosphere.

In a video he shared to demonstrate, Gyaigyimii poured hot water on the plastic and it dissolved completely to give a white solution.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians on how feasible it might be for them to adopt the new plastic in order to save the environment.

@aponkye_trumu sounded skeptical about its durability:

Just imagine going to buy waakye under this hot sun transporting it along inside this bag. By the time u ketch house the waakye go dey Adenta wey you go dey Tema.

@TuxedoWill asked Kalyjay to make another video to prove the plastic can hold hot items.

Maybe another video of it holding hot substances, could help prove them wrong.

@_only_nii made a hilarious joke:

Interestingly enough, the waakye seller will tie the waakye in the black polythene before placing it in this one. +1-1

Watch the video below

Plastic waste management in Ghana

Managing plastic waste has been one of government's biggest problems since there is no proper legislation to back how the non-biodegradable plastic is managed.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, government of Ghana as part of its efforts to manage plastic wastes in the country, set up a plastic levy.

The new policy on plastic waste management would be grounded on five focal points including attitudinal change, governance, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, made this known on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series.

