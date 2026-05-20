Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo has been enstooled as a Traditional ruler in the Akuapem Traditional Area

The enstoolment was done on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, where she was presented to the chief

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to congratulate the former Chief Justice

The former Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, has been enstooled as the Mmrahene (Legal King/Chief) of the Akuapem Traditional Area.

The landmark event took place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. It started at 8:00 am at Akuffo Fi, the ancestral seat of the Akuffo descendants, located in Akropong-Akuapem.

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo becomes Mmrahene of Akuapem Traditional Area. Photo credit: OFIE TV

Source: Facebook

According to an earlier statement released by the family, it indicated that the initial phase of the enstoolment was a private family homecoming before the public festivities began at the heart of the kingdom.

Following the morning rites, the primary ceremony will shift to the Palace of the Okuapehene at 10:00 am.

Former CJ enstooled as Mmrahene

In a Facebook video, Sophia Akuffo was seen seated on a stool wearing fugu and ahenemma. She was asked three times by an elderly man if she had accepted to serve as a traditional leader of the area.

On all three occasions, the former Chief Justice responded affirmatively that she had accepted the role.

Afterwards, traditional prayers were said on her behalf. A sheep was taken around her three times and killed in front of her.

The elderly man later poured powder on her head, shoulders and in her palm.

The timing of the former Chief Justice's enstoolment is particularly auspicious as it coincides with the traditional Awukudae celebration.

After the enstoolment rites, the former Chief Justice, who will now be known by her stool name, Nana Abena Boafoa Akuffo.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens congratulate Sophia Akuffo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ofie TV on Facebook. Read them below:

Kwame Makafui Adika said:

"Smart idea. Every state should create bridge figures like her to help them negotiate the challenges of modern life and its legal implications."

JosephAkhor Sakyimante wrote:

"Does one have to be subject to the powers that are being invoked in order to perform the duties assigned?"

Syl Dee said:

"Congratulations, Her Ladyship. May God be your helper to drive positive impact in the whole of Akwapim land. Cheers."

Nana Ama Kumiwaa Kwankye II wrote:

"Congratulations, our new queen, may the Lord and our ancestors guide you in your path as the law queen and more blessings upon your life, Nana Piaaww."

Ofori Prince Asante said:

"Congratulations to you, Nana Hemaa. Gyankama Oyoko🙏🏿🦅 spirit be with you 🙏🏿."

Jhenry Ankomah wrote:

"Wooow, this is no joke. It's beautiful. Me ma Okuapeman nyina ɛne Nana Mmrahene Sophia Akufo tiri nkwa. Okuapehene nkwa so."

Dionly Abbey said:

"We need such women of substance to occupy traditional leadership! Congratulations, your ladyship, Nana Piaw!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh