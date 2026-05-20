Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has dismissed claims by the Minority that the government is restricting free speech

He said Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, but also allows reasonable limits to protect public order and national stability

His comments followed a petition by the New Patriotic Party to the Diplomatic Corps raising concerns about democratic freedoms in the country

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The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has rejected allegations from the Minority caucus that the government is suppressing free speech, describing the claims as overstated.

He insisted that the Mahama-led administration has not engaged in any action aimed at silencing critics.

The Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, dismisses NPP's claims of suppression of free speech. Photo credit: Dr Dominic Ayine/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The comments follow a petition by the opposition New Patriotic Party submitted to the Diplomatic Corps.

In the petition, the NPP urged the international community to reaffirm key democratic principles in Ghana, including freedom of expression, judicial independence, due process, and political tolerance.

Dr Ayine explains limits on free speech

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, May 20, 2026,, Dr Ayine stressed that while Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it is not absolute.

He explained that certain forms of speech may be restricted where they threaten public order, public morality, or national stability.

The Attorney General reiterated that the government remains firmly committed to protecting fundamental human rights while also safeguarding peace and stability in the country.

“They are exaggerating a lot with respect to the gagging of free speech. There are limits if you look at Chapter 5 of the Constitution, Article 21 which deals with fundamental human rights and freedoms. You can limit free speech if for instance it undermines public order or public morals.

“If someone is inciting hatred in our society, we do not expect that the Minority will say we should sit down idle as a government and allow that person to go on,” he said.

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Why Circuit Court denied Abronye bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Circuit Court 9 had refused bail for NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, and ordered his remand into custody.

The court ruled that there were reasonable grounds to believe he could commit further offences if released.

The decision, which sparked political reactions, had been adjourned to May 27, 2026, as prosecution prepares for trial proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh