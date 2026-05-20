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Heartfelt Tribute From Alexx Ekubo’s Fondest Relative, Moves Fans As She Shares Happy Memories
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Heartfelt Tribute From Alexx Ekubo’s Fondest Relative, Moves Fans As She Shares Happy Memories

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Naya, believed to be the niece of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has shared a deeply emotional tribute following his passing, reigniting grief across social media
  • She posted rare family photos and video clips that captured lovely moments with the actor, offering fans a glimpse into their close family bond away from the public eye
  • Her emotional message has drawn widespread reactions online, as fans, colleagues, and loved ones continue to flood social media with tributes celebrating the actor’s life and legacy

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The death of much-loved Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo continues to leave fans and loved ones heartbroken as fresh tributes pour in to honour his memory.

The latest emotional tribute came from Naya, identified on Instagram as @nayaekubo and believed to be the late actor's niece, whose heartfelt message has reignited grief online.

Alexx Ekubo, Nollywood, Nigerian actor, Naya Ekubo, celebrity death, tributes, entertainment news, Instagram tribute, celebrity reactions, social media reactions, family tribute, Nollywood industry, mourning, viral news, human interest, African cinema
Alexx Ekubo shared a close bond with his niece, Naya Ekubo, often describing him as a fun and easygoing “Gen Z Uncle” in the family. Photo: @nayaekubo/Instagram
Source: Instagram

Family members, fans and close associates have continued flooding social media with touching memories and emotional reflections as they struggle to come to terms with the actor's passing.

Read also

Man’s heartbreaking post after visiting Alexx Ekubo’s family stirs reactions

Alexx Ekubo's niece shares emotional tribute

Naya shared rare photos and videos capturing special family moments with Alexx Ekubo, giving followers a glimpse into the bond they shared away from the spotlight.

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Alongside the photos, she revealed the affectionate nickname they used to call him, describing him as their "Gen Z Uncle" because of his easygoing personality and ability to connect with younger family members.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now. For such a light to cease out of nowhere, it’s so jarring. I remember talking to you, and you were full of life.
"We used to call you our ‘Gen Z Uncle’, cause you were so easy to talk to. I couldn’t wait for us to celebrate. I was looking forward to us having fun and embracing new thrills that come with every new step in life."
"Showing you my new hobby of the week, funny posts, or even us just gisting about any random topic under the sun. The little moments that come with familyhood. Now those moments will feel a little dull without you."

Read also

Man discloses final phone message from Alexx Ekubo’s mother before actor’s death

"Your light impacted a lot of people’s lives, and the world will always remember that. Ik, you are in a better place rn. Keep shining, Uncle!! This one’s for you."

Her tribute quickly drew emotional reactions online, with many fans sharing condolences and remembering Alexx Ekubo for the joy and warmth he brought into people's lives.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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