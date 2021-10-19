Video of Truck Using CCTV to Monitor Bags of "Pure" Water amazes social media

A video of a sachet water truck that has CCTV installed recently emerged on social media and many couldn't believe their eyes

The video was shared on Instagram and many people believed the owner of the sachet water factory has been dealing with cases of theft

Other social media users simply flooded the comment section of the post to laugh about the hilarious video

In the video that was posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy, the bags of sachet water were being monitored by the CCTV mounted at the back of the truck.

The video was captured by a motorist behind the truck who said there is nothing that can't be seen on social media.

Reposting the video on his Instagram page, Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Sorry guys, I just wanna ask a question. Why does he have camera facing the pure water? Someone, please educate me."

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of Tunde Ednut's post to share their thoughts on it.

Below are some of the comments

@30bgnurse

"Lmaooo, the owner has obviously been dealt with by both staffs and customers so no time to check time again, cctv on point."

@acewrld247 said:

"No trust on top water."

@benny_lee04 wrote:

"In case dem move one."

@officialaisha05 said:

"Some will be on bike and grab one bag."

@lastborn_billonz commented:

"Them nor wan hear say market money nor complete."

@paulliphones said:

"Haha , so that pple don’t tamper with the waters esp when he is on lagos holdup."

17-year-old orphan who sells "pure" returns to school with her son

In other news, Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old orphan, has returned to school after giving birth to her son, defying the social stigma and stereotype to continue her education.

The new mother gave birth to her son, Sampson Awuni, and soon returned to school in February this year, said Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, a Ghanaian photojournalist, in a Facebook post.

Unlike other students elsewhere, Rita is fortunate to be in the same school with her child and can breastfeed or provide him with a hot beverage during break time, thanks to a special arrangement her school put in place for her.

