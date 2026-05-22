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Former Pastor Who Dumped Christianity Shares What He Noticed since He Left Jesus Christ
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Former Pastor Who Dumped Christianity Shares What He Noticed since He Left Jesus Christ

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A former church pastor who left Christianity years ago has stirred reactions online following a social media post about his personal experience after leaving the faith
  • The former cleric, who now identifies as a humanist, shared a statement on Facebook that quickly drew attention
  • His post has reignited conversations online about faith, belief systems, and personal spiritual journeys

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A former pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has generated debate on social media after making a post about his experience since leaving Christianity.

Daniel Ejeh Abraham, who reportedly left the church in 2018 and no longer identifies as a Christian, shared a message on Facebook that quickly attracted reactions from online users.

Christianity, Former Pastor, Religion News, Faith Debate, Social Media Reactions, Facebook Post, Humanism, Religious Beliefs, Viral Post, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Spiritual Journey, Online Debate, Nigeria News, Faith and Religion, Social Media
Photo credit: Daniel Ejeh Abraham stated that Satan no longer bothers him. Photo Credit: Daniel Ejeh Abraham
Source: Facebook

Daniel, who now identifies as a humanist, wrote in a post shared on May 4 that he had noticed a personal change in his life since leaving Christianity.

In the post, he stated: “Since the day I left Jesus Christ satan left me alone.”

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The remark drew attention online, where users reacted with varying opinions. While some engaged with his statement from a religious perspective, others viewed it as part of a broader discussion about faith, belief, and personal choices.

Reports indicate that since stepping away from Christianity, Daniel has used social media to express views critical of beliefs and practices associated with his former faith.

His latest post has continued to fuel discussions online, highlighting differing perspectives on religion and individual spiritual experiences.

Read the Facebook post here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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