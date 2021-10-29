A Nigerian man has sent social media into heated after showcasing an apartment in Lagos that he was told to rent at N600k

The apartment which is located in the Victoria Island area looked so unkempt, small and begged for full-scale renovation works on it

Some Nigerians slammed the property's owner for setting such a ridiculous amount for an unkempt apartment

Photos of a Lagos apartment that is rented at N600k has caused an uproar among Nigerians on social media.

The development came to light after a Nigerian man shared it online stating that it was recommended to him by his agent.

He said agency and legal cost of the place is N120k Photo Credit: @ourtalkroom

According to him, he had complained about the distance of living in Ajah and that was how the Victoria Island self contain was suggested.

In the photos of the apartment shared by Our Talk Room on Instagram, the apartment looked small in size while its restroom had its wall painting already falling off.

The man added that he was told that legal and agency costs totalled N120k.

Nigerians react

@mozmancouture thought:

"U saw this u no thank God ,maybe you don’t know what Lagos is talking about "

@mcmakopolo1 wrote:

"Oga na vi u talk na do pay cos na person pack commot from there before another person go collect the VI. House "

@teeohkei opined:

"Lagos house agents ehn, they are the ones adding to Nigerians’ frustration. They never know how to interprete the assignment."

@badboimeztizo said:

"Our landmarks is wasting, Nigerians dont even have a single skyscraper and yet everybody is running to Lekki, go land and water in mainland, but everybody wan go island."

