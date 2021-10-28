A man has shared how he dealt with an acclaimed old schoolmate of his who sought financial help from him

The man who is a singer was surprised when the supposed old schoolmate begged him for Ghc400 after raining insults on him via text message

The singer surprisingly inquired for the man's account details and sent him money very short of what was demanded

A singer has caused a stir on social media as he shared screenshots showing how he handled an acclaimed old schoolmate with entitlement issues.

The singer named Danny Young was reached out to via a series of text messages by the fellow who identified himself as Isijola.

The man dealt with his old schoolmate Photo Credit: ethelkxxk/Getty Images, @danyyoungofficial/Instagram

In screenshots he shared on Instagram, Isijola who explained that he didn't have a smartphone told Young that his wife was at the hospital.

He surprisingly followed up his narration with insults at Young who also fired back.

Young requested for his account details

To the surprise of Isijola, Young chatted calmly requesting that he send him his account details and demanded to know how much was needed.

Isijola appreciated Young for the offer and sought forgiveness for raining insults on him just as he told the singer that Ghc400 was needed.

The singer however deliberately sent him 40 pesewas instead of Ghc400.

This motive was deduced from his Instagram caption to the screenshots that read:

"This is how i deal with idiots "

Mixed reactions trailed the man's action

@akintunero said:

"Lmao who be this na? Not sure his name rings a bell at all? Him dey mad!"

@queenswags wrote:

"I find this very disturbing, he doesn't deserve a kobo not even out of pity. You just encouraged him."

@03mediaceo wrote:

"Very interesting scenario, God bless your wisdom more and also enlarge your coasts Danny… so many will deviate from the main point."

@jaccyytha remarked:

"If pettiness was a person.. It's how the guy was was feeling entitled to the money sha."

@ayodurodola opined:

"It's just amazing...and very insightful how people take this Sense of entitlement thingy."

