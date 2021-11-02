Stonebwoy, a celebrity dancehall artiste in Ghana has indicated that he does the work of ministry but through his music

According to the Greedy Men hitmaker, his father has been a preacher in the Deeper Life Ministry but he chose to do ministry differently

Stonebwoy's latest song talks about illegal mining and the importance of protecting the environment for future generations

Famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has revealed that he considers himself a man of God who performs his duties through his songs.

In an interview with Citi TV's Bernard Avle monitored by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Stonebwoy made the statement after he was asked whether he would have wanted to toe his father's line.

Stonebwoy explained that his father is a respected elder in the Deeper Life Ministry who still preaches at church and he is performing his version of the same ministry through his craft.

The latest song released by the Ghanaian artiste is Greedy Men, a title through which he shines a light on illegal mining, popularly called galamsey and the need to protect our environment.

Greedy Men was released on November 3, 2021, and it is already gaining a lot of attention on social media.

What social media users are saying

Below were some comments YEN.com.gh gathered on a snippet of the music video shared by Stonebwoy on his verified Instagram handle.

Stonebwoy on luxurious lifestyle of famous celebrities

The Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, recently got the attention of many after he confessed that most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs.

He said the big cars, the heavy mansions, and others are just for “branding and packaging”, indicating that the real owners are there.

Stonebwoy was speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty as contained in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

