Ghanaian students who attended Harvard University in the United States of America (USA) took a group picture on their graduation day

The beautiful group picture showed how they were connected to Ghana, despite being miles away, to acquire knowledge

Several Ghanaians who saw the image congratulated the students and commented on the beautiful group photo

A group of Ghanaian students who graduated from Harvard University in 2026 came together to take a photograph, and that has stirred several reactions on social media.

The students who were 20 in number looked happy as everyone wore a beautiful smile to take the picture.

Ghanaians who graduated from Harvard in 2026 take a group photo on their graduation day. Photo credit: Harvard

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, some of the students wore kente-made stoles to show their Ghanaian heritage, while others used silk-made ones.

Some of those with the kente-made stole had the Ghana flag woven into it. The kente-made stoles were black with red, yellow, and green, prominently featuring to celebrate the Ghanaian heritage.

Even though their various Schools are not known, one gentleman holding a globe showed that he was at the Harvard Kennedy School.

In a Facebook post on Harvard's page, it stated that each School carries a significant object, and the Kennedy School students came with globes.

"One of the Commencement traditions is that each School carries a representative object. Harvard Kennedy School students have globes."

It is not known if the 20 in the picture were the only Ghanaians who graduated from Harvard in 2026.

The picture is in the X post below:

Netizens congratulate Ghanaian Harvard graduates

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @KwabenaPumpkin on X. Read them below:

@_lawslaw said:

"Sad thing is, it is America that has won all these brilliant minds. None of them will come and settle in Ghana."

@Winslag1 wrote:

"Ayoo. All these people graduated from Harvard without NSMQ."

@ofosu_raymond said:

"Lily, first from the left."

@Jayadi970 wrote:

"None will step foot in Ghana and do anything for them. America won on this."

@DankwaOwusu2 said:

"They will return to Ghana and attack the country that provided them with the education!"

@espioj wrote:

"Question: How many Harvard graduates from this photo were NSMQ participants🤔?"

@Gareb50681852 said:

"Not me zooming in as if I know any Ghanaian, whether famous or not. African success always brings me joy. Congrats, guys."

@DcMayor1 wrote:

"I’ll drop mine one day."

@Emmanue25347301 said:

"Nepo babies…just taxpayers for politician children who would come and continue what their parents started."

@bigthinggs wrote:

"I love the way we are all becoming proud of our country."

Source: YEN.com.gh