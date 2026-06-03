Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has expressed his willingness to contest the NDC flagbearership race ahead of the 2028 general election.

He said his political journey is driven by a commitment to public service and a belief in solving national problems wherever he is assigned

Eric Opoku insisted that his priority in his political career is leaving a positive legacy

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The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has expressed his readiness to enter the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race ahead of the 2028 general election, provided the party’s rank and file consider him the ideal candidate.

Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the Minister made it clear that he is receptive to the various opportunities that may come his way throughout his political career.

Agric Minister Eric Opoku expresses his readiness to contest the NDC flagbearer race for the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Eric Opoku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He emphasised that his main motivation for remaining in public life is his commitment to serving the country.

“I’m open to any good thing politics gives me. I came into politics with the commitment to serve,” Opoku remarked.

Eric Opoku further explained that his career has always been centred on resolving issues and delivering positive results in whichever role he is given.

Eric Opoku describes himself as natural problem-solver

Describing his approach to governance, the Minister noted that his ability to tackle complex challenges has always been one of his core strengths.

“I’m a troubleshooter. Any problems that come my way, I’m able to solve them,” he noted.

Opoku stated that he would not shy away from the responsibility of guiding the NDC into the next general election if the party determines that he is the most capable person to take over from President John Mahama and manage the affairs of both the party and the nation.

“So if today the party members believe that I’m the best person to lead the party and the country, I am willing to,” he added.

Agric Minister focuses on lasting legacy

While noting that he is open to pursuing a higher political position, Opoku maintained that his primary concern remains making a substantial difference through his work in public service.

He argued that true leadership should always be evaluated by the positive transformation it brings to citizens and the meaningful footprint it leaves for subsequent generations.

“The most important thing is that we do something that we will be recognised positively for in history,” the Minister concluded.

His comments come at a time when debates are intensifying regarding who will front the NDC in the 2028 election.

Other notable figures within the party, including Julius Debrah, Cassiel Ato Forson, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Haruna Iddrisu, have also been frequently mentioned as potential candidates for the presidential nomination.

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Captain Smart d declares 2028 parliamentary bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, had announced his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2028 general elections,

The Onua TV host disclosed he has already informed incumbent MP Richard Gyan-Mensah of his decision, marking an unusual political move,

His declaration followed the launch of a community borehole project, further fuelling expectations of a competitive race in the constituency,

Source: YEN.com.gh