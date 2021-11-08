A Ghanaian man has recently got people sharing the progress they have made in life

@jayanamann sought to know where people were nine years ago and where they currently are

According to him, the intention behind his question was to help individuals reflect on how far they have come and encourage others who are currently struggling in life that it gets better

A Ghanaian netizen with the Twitter handle, @jayanaman has got many opening up about how their lives have transitioned over time.

@jayanaman posed the questions;

Where were you #9YearsAgo? Where are you now? Reflect and appreciate your growth and tap into that for the next 9 years. You only need time. All responses gathered will be threaded to this tweet

His questions had a lot of engagements on Twitter.

At the time of this publication the post has close to 300 likes with more than 300 quote tweets.

@add3lle replied:

9YearsAgo, I was about to be in SHS 3.. I’m currently a customer ops analyst for Chipper cash. It’s been an interesting 9 years. Let’s see where I’ll be in another 9

@DoksBaby commented:

I was in JHS 2. Now I’m a Data scientist. Let’s see what the next 9 years got for me

From @iamgameli:

I started SHS1 pursuing business, now a corporate finance analyst. Poised for the next next #9Years

@SweetWomen44 wrote:

I use to clean my friends car bcos of food money (20cedis for 2 weeks) and beg people for pocket money. now am blessed and the hustle is paying so i eat what i feel like anytime anyday . no more slavery job just to survive

From @JooAnsah:

I was prepping for level 300, feeling extremely anxious cos I wanted a year abroad scholarship to study in Moscow for a year and level 300 would be the clincher. Now I'm a Management Consultant. Can't wait to see where the next 9 years take me

@_oTiE_ commented:

I was in shs and I knew I wanted to be an Architect. By faith I wrote B.Arch on all my books in school and prayed towards it. Being a visual arts students some teachers who saw it said I was a joke.

