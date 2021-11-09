A landlord has issued a male tenant quit notice for always bringing girls to his apartment

According to the landlord, he has had enough of the man's 'act of prostitution' and gave him the notice as the tenant failed to heed repeated warnings

Hilarious reactions have trailed the content of the landlord's quit notice as many jokingly knocked the erring tenant

For his 'act of prostitution,' a landlord has served his tenant with a quit notice.

In the viral notice shared on Facebook by Gist Ville, the landlord noted that the tenant formed a habit of always bringing home different girls.

The letter addressed to one Babajide, went on to explain that it became necessary as the tenant failed to heed series of warnings with respect to his sexual activities.

The landlord gave the tenant an ultimatum of November 2021 to vacate the premises.

Content of the quit notice

The quit notice dated September 27, 2021 reads:

"Your tenancy agreement expired November 30th 2021 and will not be renewed. Your act of prostitution in which several girls are brought to the apartment currently occupied by you can no longer be accepted.

"Several warnings have been handed over to desist from your indiscriminately sexual activity to no avail.

"You are hereby given to the end of November to vacate the apartment currently occupied by you."

Netizens react

Juliet Chiamaka Okafor said:

"Is this not enough reason to give one a quick notice? That's how my neighbor carry men up and down and the house was given to her because we thought she's a matured married woman not knowing the guy he showed us is one of her numerous boy friends and I have kids. Is more than enough to give the person notice Abeg."

Prince Chiemerie El Fernando wrote:

"Lol, in as much this sounds funny the Landlord can't just ask him to quit like that.

"That letter doesn't have any head, if the tenant knows his right he would win."

Jessica Jessy Nwankudu stated:

"It's not funny now,the landlord might be living there with his family,so his reasons are valid pls, brostitute go and look for another house"

Noblequeeneth Cobham opined:

"This reason is not funny, it is very valid because it has the tendency to corrupt young person in such an environment."

