Popular NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium, has presented a black Toyota Yaris car to a loyal friend who supported him over the years

The benefactor stated that the recipient stuck by him during the periods he faced disrespect for being a staunch supporter of NDC leader John Dramani Mahama

Appiah Stadium presented the car keys to the man's daughters to pass on to their father during an emotional gathering

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A popular Ghanaian political commentator and National Democratic Congress supporter, Appiah Stadium, has rewarded his long-term friend with a car.

President Mahama’s “son,” Appiah Stadium, gifts his loyal friend a black Toyota Yaris for staying loyal to him during his difficult days supporting the NDC in Kumasi. Image credit: Sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The political activist presented a black Toyota Yaris car to the beneficiary to thank him for being highly supportive since their early days in the political terrain.

According to Appiah Stadium, the man remained deeply dedicated to him during the periods when many people disrespected him for publicly identifying as a supporter of the opposition leader John Dramani Mahama, especially within the Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium explained that he had previously vowed to ensure his close companion tasted a change of fortune whenever things turned around for the better.

Appiah Stadium said:

"I promised him that I will make the man proud if NDC comes to power, and he is only abiding by that promise as Mahama abide by his promise," Appiah Stadium said.

During the presentation ceremony, the political commentator chose an emotional method to deliver the gift directly to his friend's household.

He handed the black Toyota Yaris car keys directly to the man’s two daughters, instructing them to officially pass the keys over to their father before offering prayers over the vehicle.

The X post below shows the moment NDC supporter Appiah Stadium surprised his friend with a black Toyota Yaris.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium gifting a car

The gesture has sparked several conversations across social media platforms, with observers raising diverse views about the source of the gift.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Appiah Stadium's post below:

akosuaba26 said:

"God bless senior man😍😍😂."

jay. Zure wrote:

"See the fan foolers for the back 😂."

__hisgoodness commented:

"Well done 🙌."

Rodneygingerbreadman added:

"👏👏👏God bless you."

mapoentertainment stated:

"Lol, this man said he is not working, so where did he go money to buy a car for his friend?"

Appiah Stadium hails Energy Minister John Jinapor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium met with Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Appiah Satdium sang John Abdulai Jinapor's praises so much that the Minister could only smile and say nothing.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their thoughts on Appiah Stadium's action.

Source: YEN.com.gh