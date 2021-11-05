Tenants who owe their landlord have recently received the ultimate clap-back from him

The fed-up house owner used the most unthinkable means to prevent the tenants from entering their apartments

Netizens who saw the post expressed their disbelief under the post on Twitter

A landlord in an attempt to get his rent money at all cost has done the unimaginable.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @MikeSonko shared that the landlord, a native of Kitui in Kenya decided to teach his tenants a bitter lesson for refusing to pay their arrears in September and October.

Knowing that a snake is an animal most people are afraid of, he decided to include it in his plans.

Gate locked with snake Source: @MikeSonko/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Kitui Landlord locks gate with snake after tenants failed to clear September and October rent arrears", the post read.

The post at the time of this publication has over to 2000 likes with close to 400 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 222 comments below;

@vinvinyTm commented:

the tenants should go and bring the eagle to work on that snake,huyo landlord

@OLESUKE replied:

he used juju to get the tenants and he will use the same to chase them away

From @Moikoyo2:

Hope tenants are from kitui, they will unlock it using another venomous snake

@bright_kadenge commented:

He can qualify as head of security in my farm.

From @PKoitamo:

Tenants should be warned, let them know there is always a solution instead of following or locking up with a padlock

@TitusKi72843667 commented:

Serious witch craft I fear and pray for the people who perform that , it's magical

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at a time the world's economy was going through a rough patch due to the ravages of COVID-19, Dr Michael Munene became a national hero.

This is after the kind landlord from Kinangop in Nyandarua county allowed his tenants to go for four months without paying rent.

Apart from waiving the rent, Munene started a food store through which he donated basics to help feed those who could not afford meals.

