A local school is absolutely wilding as they sell pricey calendars in a fundraising attempt with the grand prize being a meet-and-greet with the principal's dog

A Saffa mom whose son attends the school is in disbelief at the school's prize and tweeps seem to be 100% on her side

Netizens just can't understand what is so great about the principal's dog that it deserves its own meet-and-greet

A young mom shared her hilarious experience with fundraising at her son's school. According to @cottagecorefae, the school asked parents to purchase calendars with a measly reward but a "ridiculoy" high price.

@cottagecorefae says the grand prize for the overpriced datebook is the opportunity to win a meet-and-greet with the principal's dog.

She followed up the tweet by explaining that there were two mixed breed dogs on the poster and added that she would not be joining in as she already forked out some cash for the school's raffle two weeks ago.

This local mom shared how her son's school is selling calendars at exorbitant prices with the prize being a meet-and-greet with the principal's dog. Image: @cottagecorefae

Read the local mom's full post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the funny responses left under the post:

@4thWiseMan said:

"No man. They should’ve just asked for donations and left it at that."

@nthabikw31 shared:

"We once had to pay one hundred for a kid to pour water at a teacher... Because the school needs money for an air conditioner. All this after paying full school fees during a pandemic when kids were home."

@phila_kh wrote:

"Just find a way to steal the dog and wait for the reward posters."

@Innocensia wants to know:

"Does this dog talk? Give out winning lotto numbers? What on earth?"

@KeanuButhelezi tweeted:

"That dog better be Beethoven and it better be able to talk."

@_Hosikati asked:

"Can it talk?"

