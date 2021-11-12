A family has welcomed a set of twins after they waited for a decade in their marriage for the fruit of the womb

The woman's husband who was excited took to Facebook and gave glory to Almighty God for rewarding them abundantly

Many celebrated with them as some said that they believe the same God that did theirs will answer their prayers

A woman who has been married for a decade now has every reason to smile after she gave birth to a beautiful set of twins.

In a Facebook post by her husband, Ikeh Chidi Alloy Ikeh, he said that the birth of the kids came after several years of hoping in their marriage.

The man was really happy about it all. Photo source: Ikeh Chidi Alloy Ikeh

God rewards accordingly

The man revealed that there is no evil done in the secret that does not have its repercussion, adding that God rewards everybody accordingly.

Many people have since congratulated the family. Photos shared on Facebook show the smiling man with his wife perched on his legs.

See their full post below:

When the post was reshared by Linda Ikeji, it generated massive reactions with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

