A talented Nigerian boy has created a manually operated Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Auchi, Edo state

The ATM which seemed to have been made using cartons dispensed cash like a normal machine

The viral video has stunned many internet users as Nigerians hailed the boy's talents urging the government to pick up the boy

Like a little boy from Imo state did, another young Nigerian boy has built a manually operated ATM.

The boy's invention was spotted somewhere in Auchi, Edo state.

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In a video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the boy inserted a paper fashioned into a card into an opening in the local ATM.

This was after he had pressed some command buttons on the machine.

He then makes a continuous, up and down movement at another opening in the middle of the ATM and new mints fall out.

The boy then repeats the process.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians express awe

@beeboii__ wrote:

"Omo make them sign am quick quick before him village people locate am oh."

@mytravelhotellifestyle said:

"This kid will go FAR! Doing the best with what he’s got. He’s one to watch!"

@pretty_ezi said:

"The government should focus on this type but no they re busting pursuing other things."

@broda_henry commented:

"Creatives like this should be invested on but our government never enrich themselves finish.☹️"

@olofinmark thought:

"People wey do this ATM wey we dey use now...no be like this dem take start abeg....this one no be ATM."

