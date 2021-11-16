A Ghanaian 'trotro' mate identified as Kojo has opened up about the events that lead to the loss of an eye and his ability to reason well

The care taker of Kojo, Afia, shared that the young man was slapped by a military man who refused to pay for the new trotro fare back in 2015

Afia revealed that the officer who caused the massive harm to Kojo has still not been tracked down

A Ghanaian man identified as Kojo has been granted an interview by Oheneba Media where he opened up about losing one of his eyes and full functionality of his brain after being slapped by a military man.

In the interview, the care taker of Kojo, Afia, recounted that Kojo used to work as a 'trotro' mate.

One day he had an encounter with a military man in the car over the fare.

According to Afia, there had been an increase in 'trotro' fares and the officer was not willing to pay the new amount.

The misunderstanding resulted in the military man slapping the mate which affected his eye sight at once.

The care taker also revealed that the officer hit Kojo's head with a chain he was holding and that created a dent in his skull.

The officer run away from the scene right away and till date he has not been tracked down.

Afia revealed that the incidence occurred in 2015.

Kojo's thinking ability was also affected after receiving the slap, the care taker shared.

