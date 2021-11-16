A video showing people staying put even when their party venue got seriously flooded has stirred interesting conversations online

A part of the viral clip showed people walking through dirty water as they moved from one canopy to another

While some people believed those in the video love parties to a fault, others said they have a deep love for the celebrant

A video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown just how passionate people could be about 'owambes'. In the clip, some people at a Nigerian party never bulged even when the element was against them.

Despite the open-air venue of their party being heavily flooded, the people stayed put and continued like everything was fine.

People were unbothered in the video. Photo source: @mazitundeednut

Source: UGC

Unbothered guests

The MC also carried on with his duty. A part of the video showed women in their matching attires with matching headgears.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The centre of the party venue was impassable as one would have to swim through it to go from one canopy to another.

Watch the clip below:

Is staying there safe?

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions with more than 300 comments.

Below are some of them:

dondejavugram said:

"Omo I no see this thing as you’ll is seeing it... All I see is pure love for the person wey Dey do parrry."

daveofportharcourt said:

"Ahhhh I can’t ohh, the amount of germs ehhh."

ace_epoch said:

"Lol lemme not talk before they be like I’m promoting tribalism."

a_biodunmi said:

"Nothing will stop my mum, if rain like let it even fall on their head while her legs are in the water, party must go on."

nkoli_benjamin said:

"Odogwu Tunde. U be big Oga naa. You can't enter the water but as for me, I will sit inside the water to eat my Amala with hot soup."

Woman dances to Rema's song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman vibed hard to Rema's Bounce song at a wedding ceremony. As she was dancing to the song, a man was behind spraying her money.

In a video shot by @maxwelljennings, people gathered around her to watch her performance. The woman never disappointed those looking at her.

She looked at the camera with much confidence as she danced hard. People said even though she was not moving her body much, her energy was infective.

Source: Yen