Prophet Jude Arthiabah Mensah, founder and General Overseer of Flood of Life Embassy in Accra, has issued a warning over potential road accidents in parts of Ghana

He made the call during a prophetic service, excerpts of which have gone viral on social media platforms, especially TikTok

His warning adds to ongoing conversations about the need for stricter enforcement of road traffic laws

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Jude Arthiabah Mensah, founder and General Overseer of Flood of Life Embassy in Accra, has called on state authorities to intensify enforcement of road safety regulations along major highways in Ghana’s Central and Western corridors.

Speaking during a prophetic service at his church, excerpts of which have since gone viral on TikTok, the cleric said he received a vision suggesting looming danger along key routes linking Cape Coast, Mankessim, and Takoradi.

Jude Arthiabah Mensah delivers a message warning about road safety concerns along major Ghana highways. Prophet Jude Mensah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, the vision involved what he described as “dark clouds” hovering over parts of the Central Region, which he interprets as a sign of impending tragedy if urgent action is not taken.

Prophet Mensah explained that, based on his interpretation, the affected routes could become hotspots for serious road traffic accidents.

He claimed to have seen multiple incidents in his vision, some of which, he said, involved severe casualties.

He warned that without proactive intervention, the situation could lead to significant loss of lives and widespread national concern.

Call for proactive measures

The preacher urged relevant state agencies, including road safety authorities and law enforcement bodies, to step up monitoring and enforcement of traffic regulations along the identified routes.

He stressed the need for preventive action, including stricter checks on speeding, reckless driving, and vehicle roadworthiness.

Congregants listen attentively as the prophecy about Central and Western corridor roads is shared. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, while prayers remain important, practical steps must also be taken to ensure public safety.

Prophet Mensah added that he and his congregation have begun prayers aimed at averting what he described as a looming crisis.

The viral video of his message has since sparked conversations on social media, with some users expressing concern and supporting calls for improved road safety measures, while others have questioned the basis of the claims.

His warning has added to ongoing public discourse about road safety in Ghana, particularly on busy intercity highways, as stakeholders continue to advocate for stricter enforcement and increased awareness to reduce accidents.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social reactions to Prophet Mensah's prophecy

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the prophecy pronounced by the prophet. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below.

Fremahcarl commented:

"I cover all travelers including myself, in the blood of Jesus."

NAB'S BRIDAL-JEWELLERY said:

"I pray for myself and everyone who use Takoradi, Cape Coast to Mankessim road.. Cover us with the blood of Jesus."

Papi shared:

"Prophecy is for the edification, exaltation and comforting of the church. Prophecy shouldn’t create fear in the people, but comfort, edify and exalt them."

Jhuddylhuv❤️😘💕

"Father lord protect us, my brother, myself, and everyone who uses this road within these weeks. Nothing shall befall us in the name of Jesus."

Ten feared dead in Ho crash

Multiple people died after a road crash at the bottom of a hill in Ho in the Volta Region.

The crash occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when a minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a brake failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

Source: YEN.com.gh