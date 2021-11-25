A man has taken a legal action against a nurse based in the united Kingdom for accusing him of begging in her DM

Trouble started when the man wrote in a social media post that female nurses that relocate abroad get humbled within 5 years after finding it difficult to get good men there

The UK-based nurse had countered his assertion mocking him for being in her DM in the past to beg for link-ups with female nurses abroad

A man is set to drag a female nurse in the UK to court over a misunderstanding they had on social media.

The man shared on social media a copy of the pre-court paperwork as he urged the lady to get her legal team ready for accusing him of begging in her DM.

The lady had claimed that he was in her DM Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

How the problem started

In a post shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the man had mocked female African nurses in Europe.

He shaded them while noting that female nurses who relocated to the UK get humbled within 3-5 years of residing there after realising that it is easier to find responsible men in Africa than in Europe.

The man however got a clapback from a UK-based Nigerian nurse who trolled him for being in her DM in the past to seek help in linking up with her friends who are female nurses.

In the paperwork, the vexed man urged the lady to come clean on the actual month he begged her as well as the location it happened.

Social media reacts

@keiskwerd remarked:

"If they now sue you for the irresponsible statement of asserting that Nigerian nurses get humble in 3-5years nko? Abeg take your L jare."

@eno_tiffany stated:

"You sef why were you bad mouthing nurses? People are looking for how to survive poverty you are talking about husband anyways, Nurselade, over to you."

@_phoenixgold wrote:

"The lady already proved it though, she released several Screenshots to confirm the allegations! Dude was really in the Lady’s DM and he was practically drooling/simping for hook*up."

@phemmypoko said:

"Good. People just think because they have a smart device and data they can from their hidden location chat inappropriately."

