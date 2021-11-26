It was a handkerchief man's date with destiny as a Nigerian businessman gifted him over GHc1,000 ($242.99) while he was going about his business

The businessman Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah had that day sought to support hardworking street hustlers when he accosted the handkerchief seller

The overjoyed handkerchief seller who has been in the business for seven years couldn't believe his eyes and went wild with joy

The man went wild wit joy Photo Credit: Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

The businessman was out that day to support hustlers

In a Facebook post on his verified page, Marksman said he had stepped out that day seeking to support the businesses of hustlers.

The handkerchief seller happened to be one of the lucky beneficiaries.

This is as the businessman had showed similar kind gestures to a grandma who is a trader and a shoe cobbler.

In his words:

"After my Prayers and waiting today, I hit the streets looking for those who are hustling to support them.

"Met the handkerchief seller who has been on the street for 7years and empowered him.

"Met Grandma selling at the roundabout and empowered her.

"Met the shoe cobbler man who has a roadside shop and empowered him.

"I am grateful to God that these ones will sleep tonight thanking God for his mercies.

"All we have God gave us."

Social media reacts

Kenneth Onwuzuka said:

"Welldone Amb Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah your acts of kindness and love towards the less privileged will continue to speak good of you."

Blessing Philip stated:

"Why won't God keep on blessing you....God bless you and your family Sir."

Ini Johnson wrote:

"I love this Man, tell me why God will not keep Blessing him because he's a channel of blessing already."

Faith Nze remarked:

"Chai see tears rolling down my cheeks.

"Oh Lord i also want to be in this position to help people ...

"My own helper will locate me before the end of this year, Ameeeennnnnn."

Kind Nigerian man gifts pregnant hawker N100k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a kind Nigerian man had gifted a pregnant hawker N100k (GHc1,491.55)

The woman complained that the money was too much. The kind man named Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again.

In a touching scene from the 4-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly to which he declined. She then showered heartfelt prayers for the man. Onlookers hailed the man's kindness to the woman.

