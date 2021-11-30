A young lady has opened up about how one of her friends 'played' with the heart of a young guy

In a Twitter post, @Lyn_Abla shared that a boy organized a birthday party for her friend only to see her accepting to go out with another man

Netizens who saw the post prayed that they would never experience a heartbreaking encounter like that

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady has taken to social media to narrate an incident she witnessed while in her second year at the university.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Lyn_Abla, she shared that there was a guy who liked one of her friends to the extent that he decided to organize a birthday party for her.

At the party, the birthday girl was asked out by another guy to which she accepted.

Sad man Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"This boy who liked my friend in level 200 organized a surprise birthday party for her. It was at that party she met her next boyfriend"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 110 likes with more than 10 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@leslie_kkay commented:

Eno be Yakubu like that...he way he slack

@marcjailer wrote:

Did someone send him

From @OrackingReys:

So, despite planning it, he was the one surprised¿

@junior_timon replied:

y'all should beat me back to my senses if I ever start thinking of throwing a party for a sister. Thank you

@2wenty replied:

Like i for attend that party

From @brarichiee:

Women will show you

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a netizen recently came out to share the reason behind his recent break up with his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @q_uestions__ narrated that he got depressed because his girlfriend was acti strangely and he could not wrap his head around it.

His woman eventually told him she wants to end things with him because as far as she is concerned, he is not spiritual enough.

"I had been depressed this past week because my girlfriend was behaving strangely and I just found out why.

Source: Yen Ghana