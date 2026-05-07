The ECG initiates extensive maintenance disrupting power across Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions today

Ashanti Region will face nine-hour blackouts with multiple planned and emergency operations scheduled

ECG apologizes for outages, highlighting necessity for improvements to national power grid reliability

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Residents and businesses across three regions are bracing for significant power disruptions today, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) embarks on an extensive maintenance programme.

The coordinated works, involving both planned and emergency infrastructure upgrades, are set to affect scores of communities in the Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions.

The ECG announces 9-hour power outages for maintenance works across the Ashanti, Central and Western Regions on May 7. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to official advisories, the maintenance window begins at 9:00 am, with some areas facing up to nine hours of intermittent power outages, popular known as "dumsor" in Ghana

The utility provider stated that these exercises are critical for enhancing service reliability and strengthening the stability of the national grid.

9-hour blackouts to hit Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Region will bear the brunt of the day's scheduled works, with two major planned operations and four emergency exercises.

The primary maintenance project is slated to run from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm, cutting power to a vast list of communities including Edwenase, parts of Kwadaso, Santasi, Manso Nkwanta, and surrounding areas.

Simultaneously, a secondary planned operation will affect Abore and Atuntuma during the same nine-hour window. The region is also subject to various emergency interventions:

9:00 am - 2:00 pm: Impacting Kona Mountain High, Mampongteng, and Ankaase.

9:00 am - 3:00 pm: Affecting Bremen, parts of Kronum, and Buoho.

9:00 am - 4:00 pm: Impacting Asokwa, New Edubiase, and Adansi Praso, as well as the Lowcost and Broadway areas.

Schedule for Central and Western Regions

In the Central Region, engineers will be active from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The planned maintenance will disrupt supply to several towns, including Dutch Komenda, Kissi, and parts of Attabadze.

Crucially, the Sekyere Heman water installations are also listed among the affected zones, which may impact local utility services.

The Western Region is expected to experience a shorter duration of instability. An emergency exercise is scheduled for a three-hour period between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, primarily affecting Market Circle, Nsuta, and the Low Cost residential areas.

ECG apologises for technical interventions

The ECG has acknowledged the difficulties these outages pose to the public, particularly for commercial operations and domestic life.

In their public notices, the company expressed regret for the scheduled downtime.

"The ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities."

The company maintained that while the disruptions are inconvenient, they are a prerequisite for a more resilient national network.

The distributor reassured the public that the planned and emergency exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.

Source: YEN.com.gh