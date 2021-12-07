During the strike by transport operators on December 6, a man was spotted carrying his daughter to school

The picture went viral on social media and a group of benevolent people have decided to buy him a brand new car

The strike action was undertaken to compel the government to reduce the cost of fuel which has hiked in recent weeks

A man whose full name is yet to be identified was spotted on Monday, December 6, walking briskly in an attempt to get his child to school on foot.

He had to settle for this option because of the strike action that was undertaken by the Ghana Public Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in order for the government to reduce the hike in fuel prices.

A photo of the man was taken and it ended up going viral on social media as many people admired his resilience and hard work.

It has emerged that a group has decided to purchase a brand new car for the hardworking man to aid in his movement from place to place.

Kenneth Awotwe Darko, a multimedia journalist announced this on his Twitter handle, @TheKennethDarko, to the amazement of many.

"Y’all remember this man who has become the poster boy for yesterday’s drivers’ protest as he carried his little girl to school? Well, today a group wants to buy him a CAR. Kindly RT to help us locate him," he said.

While on the subject of helping pedestrians with means of transportation, the Ghana Police Service has received a lot of praise for doing one of the most admirable and compassionate things ever.

On December 6, 2021, transport operators grounded most of their vehicles over what they described as the incessant increment of fuel prices.

Their decision to embark on a strike action left a lot of Ghanaians stranded at Ashaiman, Lapaz, Madina, Spintex, and some other places.

This caused most passengers to walk very long distances to their various destinations.

The Ghana Police Service, however, deployed some of their buses to assist people moving to their various destinations free of charge.

