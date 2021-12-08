A young teacher at Peki Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region has invented what he calls the Agyenkwa Box

The box is able to power vital electrical gadgets at home with solar energy that can last 4 to 12 hours and more

With sponsorship, the teacher called David Sarfo Amoako says he will be able to commercialize the product for the average Ghanaian home

Amoako Sarfo David, a brilliant young man who teaches Visual Arts at the Peki Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region, has invented a system that powers vital electrical gadgets at home during blackouts.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist, David says he got the brainwave to produce such an innovation following an experience he had in a rural area where there was a limited supply of electricity.

The creatively innovated device called Agyenkwa Box consists of a wifi supply, an aquarium, light, charging system, and speaker, together with an externally connected solar system that powers the box and all its components.

David Sarfo Amoako, the inventor of Agyenkwa Box Photo credit: Sikawurakwakusarfo

Source: Instagram

David says when every component is available, he can assemble one Agyenkwa box within a few days, although what he has produced is the prototype.

"The solar system uses a battery that can power the Agyenkwa box for four hours. But it is possible to use more than one battery, in which case the system can be powered for eight to 12 hours or more," David said.

The brilliant innovator further mentioned that he needs investors on board to be able to produce the Agyenkwa Box in commercial quantities so that the price also reduces significantly for the average Ghanaian to purchase.

